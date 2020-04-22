WATCH: Foo Fighters & Chris Martin join stars for Prince tribute concert

22 April 2020, 13:42 | Updated: 22 April 2020, 13:44

Foo Fighters Dave Grohl and Chris Martin at Let's Go Crazy The GRAMMY Salute to Prince
Foo Fighters Dave Grohl and Chris Martin at Let's Go Crazy The GRAMMY Salute to Prince. Picture: 1. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy 2. Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

Dave Grohl and co and the Coldplay frontman were among a star-studded line-up for the celebrations of the late icon's music.

The Foo Fighters and Chris Martin were among a star-studded line-up paying tribute to Prince this week.

The show - entitled Let's Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Tribute To Prince, - took place in January this year, but aired yesterday (21 April 2020) - marking four years since his untimely passing.

The Foos performed their rendition of Prince's Darling Nikki track, of which which Dave Grohl revealed: "I don't know if Prince liked it that much".

See the band perform and watch the Learn To Fly rocker talk about what made Prince so special here:

Elsewhere, Coldplay frontman performed a stirring rendition of Manic Monday with The Bangles' Susanna Hoffs - a track which Prince penned for the band.

Other performances on the night came from Beck, Common, Earth, Wind & Fire, Mavis Staples, St. Vincent and John Legend.

Dave Grohl has recently recalled how it felt to hear Prince was set to cover Foo Fighters song Times Like These at the Super Bowl.

The My Hero rocker admitted that he actually didn't watch the live performance of Prince's iconic halftime show in 2007, as he refused to believe it would happen.

In fact, it wasn't until a random stranger approached him in the street to confirm it had taken place that Dave ran to his computer to watch it.

"I was stunned," he recalled in his Dave's True Stories series. "In shock. Flooded with emotion. As my tears hit the keyboard like the Miami rain that night, I realized this was without a doubt my proudest musical achievement."

