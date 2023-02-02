Florence Welch celebrates nine years of sobriety: "I can't quite believe it"

Florence Welch has marked a milestone in her sobriety. Picture: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Florence + The Machine singer took to Instagram this week to mark the personal milestone and send her "love to everyone".

Florence Welch has marked nine years of being sober.

The Florence + The Machine singer took to Instagram today (2nd February) to celebrate just under a decade of sobriety.

In her post. the Dance Fever singer wrote: "I can’t quite believe it,

"but I am 9 years sober today.

"Sending so much love to everyone"

READ MORE: Florence Welch recalls drinking to get over how good Adele was live

Welch has previously talked about her issues with alcohol and substance abuse as well as eating disorders.

Speaking to Vogue in 2019, the Dog Days Are Over singer talked about her previous party girl existence - describing it as a "defining feature" of her personality, which would often lead her to be blackout drunk.

She mused: "Being a musician and a blackout drinker can lead you to have a rather coddled existence, and make it hard to grow up. Partying was, I felt, a defining feature of my personality – good at singing, good at drinking and good at taking drugs. (Note: if you think you are good at taking lots of drugs, it usually means you are not good at it and will have to stop eventually, or worse.)

"But the new-found thrill of leaving somewhere with all my belongings, having not been felt up by someone inappropriate in a car park, has still not left me. It feels miraculous to spend my Mondays working or reading rather than binge-watching Bake Off, unable to move, intermittently weeping into a pillow, hoping the bunting will block out the regret."

READ MORE: Florence + The Machine share rescheduled UK dates after Florence Welch breaks foot

"I thought my relationship with food could never be normal," she said of her eating disorder. "I believed it was damaged beyond repair. But I can honestly say I don’t really think about it now. I don’t diet. I don’t fucking “cleanse”. I try not to think of any food as bad or good. It took me a long time, but the obsession has lifted. And I had to do the worst thing I could think of – start talking about it.

"An eating disorder wants you silent, ashamed, isolated. It will tell you anything to keep you all to itself. It’s probably telling you right now that you shouldn’t say its name, that it’s your friend. But your body is more than a thing to be looked at, it works with you, not against you. You do not beat your own heart."

QUIZ: Are you a Florence + The Machine expert? Take our lyrics quiz

If you have been affected by any of the topics covered in this story, please reach out to the helplines below:

Drinkline

Tel: 0300 123 1110

Alcoholics Anonymous

https://www.alcoholics-anonymous.org.uk/

Tel: 0800 9177650

Al-Anon Family Groups

https://www.al-anonuk.org.uk/

Adfam

https://adfam.org.uk/

SMART Recovery

https://smartrecovery.org.uk/

Beat Eating Disorders

beateatingdisorders.org.uk/

Tel: 0808 801 0677

Weight Matters

weightmatters.co.uk/eating-disorders

Priory

priorygroup.com

Tel: 0808 149 7169