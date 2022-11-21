Florence + The Machine postpone 2022 UK tour dates after Florence Welch breaks foot

Florence + The Machine Perform At The O2 Arena in 2022. Picture: GettyJim Dyson/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Florence Welch has urged fans to hang onto their tickets after discovering she has sustained a foot injury.

Florence + The Machine have been forced to postpone their 2023 UK tour dates.

The news came after the band played a homecoming gig at The O2, London on Friday 18th November and Florence Welch discovered an X ray revealed she was dancing on a broken foot.

Taking to Instagram, the King singer wrote: "I’m so sorry to say that after an X ray it seems I was dancing on a broken foot last night.

"It is not in my nature to postpone a show, and certainly not a UK tour, but I’m in pain and as dancers know, dancing on an injury is not a good idea. And have been told not to perform to avoid further damage."

The Dog Days are over singer apologised to any fans who are disappointed and added that the band were working their "hardest" to reschedule dates.

She added: "Please hang on to your tickets. We are working our hardest to reschedule these dates for next year and we will let you know as soon as possible.

"I’m heartbroken as the Dance Fever tour has been my favourite show we have ever put on.

"The communion with you. Your beautiful faces shining.

"I love you so much, and I’m so sorry to anyone who is disappointed. My heart is aching. I can’t wait to be back on my feet and back in your arms. X x

Florence + The Machine were set to play another date at The O2, London as well as the likes of the Bournemouth International Centre, Manchester's AO Arena and Leeds First Direct Arena.

