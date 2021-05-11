Florence + The Machine confirms Call Me Cruella for Cruella soundtrack

Call Me Cruella is the official soundtrack for the upcoming Disney film. Picture: 1. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images 2. YouTube/Disney

By Jenny Mensah

Florence Welch has confirmed she will provide the lead single for the soundtrack to Disney's Cruella, starring Emma Stone.

Florence + The Machine have been confirmed for the Cruella soundtrack.

Taking to her Instagram, Florence Welch shared a teaser for the film with the lyrics: "I tried to be sweet, I tried to be kind, but I feel much better now that I’m out of my mind".

The singer-songwriter added: "Thank you to @disneycruella and @nicholasbritell for giving me the chance to fulfil my childhood dream of writing for an iconic Disney character.♥️

"‘Call me Cruella’ and the whole soundtrack out 21st of May x".

What is the soundtrack for Disney's Cruella and when is it released?

Florence + The Machine's Call Me Cruella will be the official soundtrack for the film. The entire soundtrack is released alongside the single on 21 May.

When is Disney's Cruella set for release?

Cruella is set for release on 28 May 2021.

Who joins Emma Stone in the cast of Cruella?

Emma Thompson stars as Baroness von Hellmann, a fashion legend who takes Estelle under her wing. The film also features performances from Mark Strong, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Joel Fry, Kirtbt Howell-Baptiste, Jamie Demetriou, Gianna Calchetti, Michelle Greenidge, John McCrea and more.

Watch the trailer for Cruella here:

What book does Cruella de Vil come from?

The fictional character was based on Dodie Smith's 1956 novel The Hundred and One Dalmatians.

Is Disney's Cruella a sequel or a prequel?

Cruella takes part in 1970's London, but is a prequel as it charts the rise of the fashion designer Estella de Vil, before her obsession with Dalmatians takes hold. It will delve into the character's backstory and give us an insight into why she behaves the way she does.

Who played Cruella de Vil in 101 Dalmatians?

Glenn Close played Cruella de Vil in the 1996 film and she's recently said she would love to play the role again.

