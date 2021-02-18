See Emma Stone in the epic trailer for Cruella

18 February 2021, 11:04 | Updated: 18 February 2021, 13:22

By Jenny Mensah

The live action Disney prequel will see Emma Stone play the iconic villain from One Hundred and One Dalmatians.

The first official trailer for Disney's Cruella dropped this week and it's been causing quite the stir.

A live action version inspired by the popular children's film, One Hundred And One Dalmatians, will star Emma Stone as the iconically wicked eponymous character, charting her rebellious days as one of the most sartorially gifted villains Disney has ever seen.

Despite the original film being released in 1961, this version of Cruella takes place in 1970's London and follows the young designer Estella de Vil before her obsession with dog skins fully takes hold.

Watch the stylish first trailer above and find out more about the film, including its release date, cast and plot, here.

Emma Stone in the first trailer for Disney's Cruella
Emma Stone in the first trailer for Disney's Cruella. Picture: YouTube/Disney

When is Disney's Cruella set for release?

Cruella is set for release on 28 May 2021.

Who joins Emma Stone in the cast of Cruella?

Emma Thompson stars as Baroness von Hellmann, a fashion legend who takes Estelle under her wing. The film also features performances from Mark Strong, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Joel Fry, Kirtbt Howell-Baptiste, Jamie Demetriou, Gianna Calchetti, Michelle Greenidge, John McCrea and more.

What book does Cruella de Vil come from?

The fictional character was based on Dodie Smith's 1956 novel The Hundred and One Dalmatians.

Is Disney's Cruella a sequel or a prequel?

Cruella takes part in 1970's London, but is a prequel as it charts the rise of the fashion designer Estella de Vil, before her obsession with Dalmatians takes hold. It will delve into the character's backstory and give us an insight into why she behaves the way she does.

What are the reactions to Cruella so far?

Many are calling it Disney's version of the Joker, comparing its style and backstory to the 2019 film starring Joaquin Phoenix.

