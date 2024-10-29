Elbow add second date to Hampton Court Palace as more acts confirmed for festival

29 October 2024, 09:48

Elbow press image 2024
Elbow will play an additional date on the royal grounds. Picture: Press

The One Day Like This outfit will play an additional date at the festival as further acts are announced.

Elbow have announced a second date at Hampton Court Palace Festival.

Guy Garvey and co previously announced a string of summer shows for 2025, which included a date at the picturesque royal grounds with a show on Friday 20th June next year.

After their first date sold out, the beloved Manchester outfit are now set to play a second show the following day on Saturday 21st June.

Also added to the line-up of acts for the gig series are singer-songwriter Rag'n'Bone Man, 80s icons Bananarama, plus James Haskell, Mike Tindall and Alex Payne from The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast.

The Human singer will take to the stage at the historic Base Court of the Palace for a headline show on Thursday 12 June, the Venus duo will top the bill on Saturday 14 June and the rugby legends will play a very special live edition of their hit podcast on Sunday 15th June.

Tickets for the newly announced acts will be available via pre-sale from Wednesday 30th October, with the general sale taking place from Friday 1st November.

Meanwhile, tickets for Elbow’s second date are on sale now at www.hamptoncourtpalacefestival.com.

See the Hampton Court Palace Festival line-up:

  • Thursday 12 June - Rag’n’Bone Man
  • Saturday 14 June - Bananarama
  • Sunday 15 June - The Good, The Bad & The Rugby
  • Friday 20 June- Elbow
  • Saturday 21 June - Elbow

See Elbow's 2025 outdoor dates:

  • Friday 13th June - Cardiff Castle
  • Thursday 19th June - Westonbirt Arboretum, Forest Live: Tickets at: forestlive.com
  • Friday 20th June - London, Hampton Court Palace, Forest Live: SOLD OUT
  • Saturday 21st June - London, Hampton Court Palace, Forest Live. Tickets at: hamptoncourtpalacefestival.com
  • Wednesday 2nd July - Manchester Castlefield Bowl
  • Thursday 3rd July - York Museum Gardens
  • Sunday 6th July - Warwick St Nicholas Park, The Warwick Sessions
  • Saturday 12th - Tynemouth, Priory and Castle

Crowd fills Co-Op Live arena for Elbow

