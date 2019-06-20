Blossoms unveil Your Girlfriend video & talk new music ahead of Edgeley Park gig

The Stockport five-piece revealed the first visuals of their new material as frontman Tom Ogden told Radio X about when to expect a new album.

Blossoms have revealed the first listen and official video for their Your Girlfriend single.

Watch the video above, which sees the band dress up as their favourite horror characters, Teen Wolf, Dracula, Frankenstein's Monster, The Bride of Frankenstein and

Produced by James Skelly, Rich Turvey and the band at Parr Street Studios in Liverpool, the single comes ahead of the band’s biggest headline show to date at Stockport County’s Edgeley Park Stadium this Saturday, 22 June.

Speaking about the new single, the band’s Tom Ogden said: "I think I saw it on the telly or maybe heard it on another song. Someone was saying they’re in love with their friend’s girlfriend and I thought ooh that’s a good, strange take on a love song. A different angle to go at and it’s obviously not about me, just to be clear! I was listening to a lot of Talking Heads at the time, and I think that shines through in the way the song grooves. These are some of my favourite lyrics I’ve ever written, there’s a lot of humour in there."

READ MORE: Stage times and support info for Blossoms' Edgeley Park stadium show

Blossoms frontman Tom Ogden dressed as a werewolf in Blossoms' Your Girlfriend video. Picture: Twitter/BlossomsBand

Talking to Radio X's Gordon Smart about the track Ogden added: "I wanted to write something that wasn't necessarily about me."

He added: "You kind of you need to challenge yourself as a songwriter to do something different and get out of your comfort zone."

Asked when we can expect the band's third album, the frontman revealed: "Next year."

The single is the first new music to come from the band since the release of their 2018 sophomore album, Cook Like You, which included the title track, There's a Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls) and I Can't Stand It.

Blossoms are playing an extended run of festival shows this summer, including Reading & Leeds, Community Festival, and Benicàssim.

The Charlemagne rockers are also playing festival warm up shows in Cardiff and Leicester in June and Lincoln and Stoke-on-Trent in August.

See Blossoms' 2019 summer UK & Ireland dates:

20 June - De Montfort Hall - Leicester

22 June - Edgeley Park - Stockport

30 June - Community Festival - London

21 August - Engine Shed - Lincoln

22 August - Victoria Hall - Stoke On Trent

24 August - Reading Festival - Reading

25 August - Leeds Festival - Leeds