Blossoms at Edgeley Park Stadium: Stage times, line-up, support and more

Blossoms to play Stockport County F.C. ground Edgeley Park Stadium. Picture: Press

Tom Ogden and co are set to play the homecoming show at the home of Stockport County F.C. this Saturday 22 May. Get the stage times here.

Blossoms are set for huge homecoming gig this weekend, playing their biggest headline show to date at Edgeley Park Stadium.

The five-piece - who are comprised of Tom Ogden, Charlie Salt, Josh Dewhurst, Joe Donovan and Myles Kellock - will play the grounds of Stockport County F.C, joined by bevvy of Northern talent.

Speaking to Radio X's Gordon Smart ahead of the gig, frontman Ogden said: "I've been quite nervous going into this one."

"You know when you're just sat around rehearsing and you're not on the road dead busy, you've kind of got more time to think, 'oh god, is this person going to enjoy it? Is the guest list going to work out? There's always a million things to think about."

"But it's in two days now, so It will be fine.".

Find out everything you need to know about the gig, including stage times, support and how to get there.

When and where does Blossoms' gig take place?

Blossoms will play Stockport Country F.C's Edgeley Park Stadium on Saturday 22 June.

Who are the support acts for Blossoms' Edgeley Park Stadium gig?

The Coral

The Scouse outfit are friends and collaborators of the band, with James Skelly taking on producing duties on their debut self-titled album, and its follow-up Cool Like You.

Watch The Coral perform Dreaming Of You for Radio X:

Cabbage

The band, who were formed in the Tameside area of Greater Manchester are no strangers to the Stockport five-piece, appearing on the bill with them at various gigs and festivals.

Watch the official video for Cabbage's Celebration Of A Disease:

The Blinders

The Doncaster three-piece, who are preparing to release their debut Columbia album on 21 September 2019, will appear second on the bill.

Watch the video for their Brave New World single here:

Fuzzy Sun

The fellow Stockport rockers are friends with Blossoms, and will be kicking off proceedings with material from over their two EPs.

Watch their official video for Heavy:

See the stage times for Blossoms at Edgeley Park here:

Fuzzy Sun - 5.10pm to 5.45pm

The Blinders - 6.10pm to 6.40pm

Cabbage - 7.05pm to 7.35pm

The Coral - 8pm to 8.40pm

Blossoms - 9.10pm to 10.30pmCurfew - 10.30pm



What can we expect from their setlist?

This is the band's biggest headline gig to date, and no doubt by the time they've shared the video for Your Girlfriend single on Thursday, they will be ready to give it a live debut this weekend.

Get their setlist at Parklife 2019 for an idea of what to expect:

1. At Most a Kiss

2. I Can't Stand It

3. Blow

4. Getaway

5. Cool Like You

6. Blown Rose

7. My Favourite Room

8. Honey Sweet

9. Half the World Away / Last Christmas Medley

10. There's a Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls)

11. Charlemagne

