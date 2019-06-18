Blossoms tease Your Girlfriend single with Tom Ogden dressed as a werewolf

The Stockport five-piece have shared that their new single will drop this Thursday at 7.30pm, while sharing a photo of frontman Tom dressed as a wolf.

Blossoms have teased the release of a brand new single.

The Stockport five-piece, who are comprised of Tom Ogden, Charlie Salt, Josh Dewhurst, Joe Donovan and Myles Kellock - have taken to social media to reveal the title of their new single Your Girlfriend.

The news of the track - which will drop this Thursday (18 June) at 7.30pm - was accompanied by a photo of their frontman Tom Ogden dressed as a werewolf, which is most likely taken from its accompanying video.

NEW SINGLE ‘YOUR GIRLFRIEND’. THURSDAY. 7:30PM.

We’re so excited for you to hear this, we absolutely love it! 🐺 https://t.co/8jnGVL9tmz pic.twitter.com/S6onV2XnTr — B L O S S O M S (@BlossomsBand) June 17, 2019

Meanwhile, Blossoms are set to play their biggest headline gig to date this weekend, with a show at the home of Stockport County F.C. Edgeley Park Stadium.

Joining them at the career-defining gig on Saturday 22 June will be special guests and mentors The Coral, joined by Cabbage, The Blinders and Fuzzy Sun.

Speaking to Radio X's George Godfrey about what the show means to them, frontman Tom Ogden said: "It's one of them growing up. It's the closest one to our home. We used to go there as kids."

"We've got a special place for Stockport County," he added. "It's the biggest thing we've done as a band.

The poster for Blossoms' homecoming gig at Edgeley Park on Saturday 22 June. Picture: Press

Watch Blossoms translate northern slang:

