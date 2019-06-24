Blossoms reveal when we can expect a new album

Frontman Tom Odgen spoke to Radio X's Gordon Smart about the band's new musical and when we might see the follow-up to 2018's Cool Like You.

Blossoms have confirmed a new album will be released in 2020.

The Stockport five-piece released their self-titled No.1 debut in 2016, and Cool Like You in 2018, but last week saw them drop new material in the form of, Your Girlfriend - just ahead of their homecoming gig at Stockport County F.C.

Asked by Radio X's Gordon Smart if their new track meant an album was soon to follow, frontman Tom Ogden replied: "You know what, we don't know exactly what we're doing yet with all the tunes we've got, 'cause we've got so many there's a few different options..."

He continued: "There'll definitely be an album of something released next year, but we don't know if we want to do a few different things because we've got so many songs."

"I think I saw it on the telly or maybe heard it on another song," the frontman told Gordon Smart about the inspiration of the track.

"Someone was saying they’re in love with their friend’s girlfriend and I thought ooh that’s a good, strange take on a love song. A different angle to go at and it’s obviously not about me, just to be clear! I was listening to a lot of Talking Heads at the time, and I think that shines through in the way the song grooves. These are some of my favourite lyrics I’ve ever written, there’s a lot of humour in there."

See Blossoms' 2019 summer UK & Ireland dates:

20 June - De Montfort Hall - Leicester

22 June - Edgeley Park - Stockport

30 June - Community Festival - London

21 August - Engine Shed - Lincoln

22 August - Victoria Hall - Stoke On Trent

24 August - Reading Festival - Reading

25 August - Leeds Festival - Leeds