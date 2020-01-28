WATCH: Blossoms share If You Think This Is Real Life video

See the visuals for the latest cut to come from their Foolish Loving Spaces album, which is set for release on 31 January 2020.

Blossoms have released the video for their new single If You Think This Is Real Life.

The track is the next to be taken from the band's Foolish Loving Spaces album, which is set for release this Friday 31 January.

The single follows the release of the brilliantly addictive Your Girlfriend and the "joyous" The Keeper.

Foolish Loving Spaces will be the Stockport five-piece's third studio album and the follow-up to 2016's self-titled debut and 2018's Cool Like You.

Watch their Michael Holyk-directed video above.

Blossoms' Tom Ogden in the band's If This Is Real Life video. Picture: YouTube/BlossomsBand

Meanwhile, Blossoms are set to head out on a 2020 UK tour, where they'll play everywhere from the O2 Academy, Leeds to the Manchester Arena.

The outfit - who consist of Tom Ogden, Charlie Salt, Josh Dewhurst, Joe Donovan and Myles Kellock - will also play special dates to celebrate their third album in February - as well as two special dates at the Stockport Plaza.

TICKETS ON SALE AT 10AM TODAY FROM: https://t.co/jipOVZRdDB



We’re pleased to announce two special shows at @StockportPlaza1 on 11/12 Feb performing our new album ‘Foolish Loving Spaces’. Our very special guest on the night will be our good friend and comedian @LloydGriffith. pic.twitter.com/t7roGgUhTN — B L O S S O M S (@BlossomsBand) January 24, 2020

Today sees the band also announced for This Is Tomorrow 2020, which will see them play the Friday night of the festival alongside Royal Blood, Inhaler and Fontaines D.C.

See the Blossoms' 2020 dates so far:

4 February - Manchester - O2 Ritz – SOLD OUT

6 February - Leeds - Beckett University – SOLD OUT

9 February - Preston - Blitz – SOLD OUT

11 February – Stockport Plaza

12 February - Stockport Plaza

13 February - London - Pryzm – SOLD OUT

15 February - Liverpool - O2 Academy – SOLD OUT

7 March - The LCR, UEA, Norwich

8 March - Margate Winter Gardens, Margate

10 March - Rock City, Nottingham

11 March - O2 Academy, Sheffield

12 March - Bath Forum, Bath

14 March - The Great Hall, Exeter

15 March - O2 Academy, Bournemouth

17 March - The O2 Forum, London

18 March - The O2 Forum, London

19 March - The O2 Forum, London

21 March - Hull Bonus Arena, Hull

22 March - O2 Academy, Glasgow

24 March - O2 Academy, Leeds

25 March - O2 Academy, Newcastle

27 March - O2 Academy, Birmingham

28 March - Manchester Arena, Manchester