WATCH: Blossoms share If You Think This Is Real Life video

28 January 2020, 12:51 | Updated: 28 January 2020, 13:00

See the visuals for the latest cut to come from their Foolish Loving Spaces album, which is set for release on 31 January 2020.

Blossoms have released the video for their new single If You Think This Is Real Life.

The track is the next to be taken from the band's Foolish Loving Spaces album, which is set for release this Friday 31 January.

The single follows the release of the brilliantly addictive Your Girlfriend and the "joyous" The Keeper.

Foolish Loving Spaces will be the Stockport five-piece's third studio album and the follow-up to 2016's self-titled debut and 2018's Cool Like You.

Watch their Michael Holyk-directed video above.

Blossoms' Tom Ogden in the band's If This Is Real Life video
Blossoms' Tom Ogden in the band's If This Is Real Life video. Picture: YouTube/BlossomsBand

Meanwhile, Blossoms are set to head out on a 2020 UK tour, where they'll play everywhere from the O2 Academy, Leeds to the Manchester Arena.

The outfit - who consist of Tom Ogden, Charlie Salt, Josh Dewhurst, Joe Donovan and Myles Kellock - will also play special dates to celebrate their third album in February - as well as two special dates at the Stockport Plaza.

Today sees the band also announced for This Is Tomorrow 2020, which will see them play the Friday night of the festival alongside Royal Blood, Inhaler and Fontaines D.C.

See the Blossoms' 2020 dates so far:

4 February - Manchester - O2 Ritz – SOLD OUT

6 February - Leeds - Beckett University – SOLD OUT

9 February - Preston - Blitz – SOLD OUT

11 February – Stockport Plaza

12 February - Stockport Plaza

13 February - London - Pryzm – SOLD OUT

15 February - Liverpool - O2 Academy – SOLD OUT

7 March - The LCR, UEA, Norwich
8 March - Margate Winter Gardens, Margate
10 March - Rock City, Nottingham
11 March - O2 Academy, Sheffield
12 March - Bath Forum, Bath
14 March - The Great Hall, Exeter
15 March - O2 Academy, Bournemouth
17 March - The O2 Forum, London
18 March - The O2 Forum, London
19 March - The O2 Forum, London
21 March - Hull Bonus Arena, Hull
22 March - O2 Academy, Glasgow
24 March - O2 Academy, Leeds
25 March - O2 Academy, Newcastle
27 March - O2 Academy, Birmingham
28 March - Manchester Arena, Manchester

