WATCH: When Krist Novoselic hit himself in the face with his bass guitar

Celebrate the Nirvana bassist's birthday with this painful throwback clip from 1992.

16 May marks Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic's birthday, and what better way to celebrate the man than by looking back at the time he threw his bass guitar in the air and it landed straight on his bonce.

The year was 1992, the event was the MTV Awards and the song was Lithium. Watch the moment it all went down above. Classic.

Nirvana at the MTV Awards 1992. Picture: MTV/YouTube

Interestingly enough, the only reason Nirvana played their Lithium track was due to the network's refusal to let them perform Rape Me.

But, ever the rebel, frontman Kurt Cobain showed his dissent by playing the first few bars of the controversial In Utero track, before breaking into Lithium.

Krist Novoselic and Kurt Cobain of Nirvana live onstage in Germany in 1991. Picture: Paul Bergen/Redferns/Getty Images

Clearly Krist thought he'd join in with a bit of anarchy but throwing his guitar in the end at the end of the track, but it's fair to say the idea swiftly brought him back down to earth... or rather, his bass did.