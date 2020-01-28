Royal Blood and Blossoms for This Is Tomorrow Festival 2020

Royal Blood's Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher. Picture: Press

The Lights Out duo and the Stockport five-piece are set for the Newcastle festival alongside Fontaines D.C. Inhaler and more.

This Is Tomorrow has confirmed its next acts for 2020.

The North East's largest outdoor music festival, which takes place at Newcastle's Exhibition Park from 22-24 May, has now added Royal Blood and Blossoms to the bill.

The Figure It Out duo will top the bill on the Friday night of the festival, while the indie five-piece bringing their new Foolish Loving Spaces album to proceedings.

Also set for the event are Mercury Prize- nominated Fontaines D.C., Inhaler, The Lathums, The Snuts and more.

Day tickets for the Friday night of the festival go on sale on Friday 31 January from 9am.

Weekend tickets are available from thisistomorrow.ticketline.co.uk.

See the full line-up here:

This Is Tomorrow 2020 festival line-up. Picture: Press

The news comes after it was previously announced that Gerry Cinnamon and Sam Fender will also headline the festival.

The Scottish singer-songwriter will top the bill on the Saturday night of the festival, while the Hypersonic Missiles singer will close the three-day event with a homecoming show.

For more information about the event visit www.thisistomorrow.co.uk