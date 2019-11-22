LISTEN: Blossoms share "joyous" new single The Keeper

Tom Ogden from Blossoms at Community Festival. Picture: Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns/Getty Images

Listen to the Stockport band's latest single, which is taken from their upcoming album Foolish Loving Spaces.

Blossoms have released a brand new single called The Keeper.

The track is the second piece cut to be taken from their third forthcoming studio album, Foolish Loving Spaces, after Your Girlfriend.

Listen to the piano driven single below:

Speaking about the track, frontman Tom Ogden told Radio X's Gordon Smart that the song was actually the last he wrote for the album.

"I got a piano in my back room at home and the start of this year and I'd done a few songs for Foolish Loving Spaces, and this was the last tune I wrote for the album actually," he revealed.

"It started off with a piano riff and it just came to me at once. I got the chords for the chorus and it was all there with the melody. It was just one of them that fell from the sky, as you hear other songwriters say.

"I've heard Noel (Gallagher) say that about tunes..."

He added: "I had The Keeper line and the rest of it kind of followed around it. I knew I wanted to call the song The Keeper and just do a big celebration of love so to speak.

"I've said that before about the album, but this song's probably the biggest one on there of just a joyous song about being in love, really."

Foolish Loving Spaces will follow the Stockport five-piece's third studio album and the follow-up to 2016's self-titled debut and 2018's Cool Like You.

Meanwhile, Blossoms have announced a 2020 UK tour.

The Your Girlfriend outfit - who consist of Tom Ogden, Charlie Salt, Josh Dewhurst, Joe Donovan and Myles Kellock - will take their "band-y" new album on the road with UK and Irish tour dates next year.

These include three dates at the London O2 Forum, Kentish Town and a huge homecoming date at the Manchester Arena.

Special guests on the tour will be The Magic Gang, with FEVER opening on all shows 7 to 17 March, and The Lathums opening 18 to 28 March.

See Blossoms' 2020 UK Tour Dates:

7 March - The LCR, UEA, Norwich

8 March - Margate Winter Gardens, Margate

10 March - Rock City, Nottingham

11 March - O2 Academy, Sheffield

12 March - Bath Forum, Bath

14 March - The Great Hall, Exeter

15 March - O2 Academy, Bournemouth

17 March - The O2 Forum, London

18 March - The O2 Forum, London

19 March - The O2 Forum, London

21 March - Hull Bonus Arena, Hull

22 March - O2 Academy, Glasgow

24 March - O2 Academy, Leeds

25 March - O2 Academy, Newcastle

27 March - O2 Academy, Birmingham

28 March - Manchester Arena, Manchester

