Tom Ogden and co have given an update on the follow-up to their Cool Like You album, which they reveal will have "more guitars".

Blossoms have revealed their third studio album is complete and will be released before the end of the year.

The Stockport five-piece - who consist of Tom Ogden, Charlie Salt, Josh Dewhurst, Joe Donovan and Myles Kellock - released their self titled debut in 2016 and Cool Like You in 20018.

The band previously teased that their third record was on its way by next year, but now speaking to the Daily Star, frontman Ogden revealed: "We have just finished recording and hopefully it will be out over the next few months.

"It doesn’t sound like the other two. The second one was synth heavy and this one is more real again.

"You know ‘bandy’ with a few more guitars, a bit of piano sprinkled over it and there’s a lot of live precision."

Previously speaking to Radio X, the Your Girlfriend singer said the new album would be released by 2020, but they weren't sure what to do with all the tunes they had yet.

Speaking about their Your Girlfriend singer - their first new slice of material since their Cool Like You album, Ogden told Gordon Smart: "I think I saw it on the telly or maybe heard it on another song.

"Someone was saying they’re in love with their friend’s girlfriend and I thought ooh that’s a good, strange take on a love song. A different angle to go at and it’s obviously not about me, just to be clear! I was listening to a lot of Talking Heads at the time, and I think that shines through in the way the song grooves. These are some of my favourite lyrics I’ve ever written, there’s a lot of humour in there."

