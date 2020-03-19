Blossoms announce rescheduled 2020 UK tour dates

The Stockport five-piece have confirmed their postponed dates will now take place in August, with original tickets remaining valid.

Blossoms have confirmed the rescheduled tour dates for the rest of their UK tour, which were postponed due to the coronavirus.

The Stockport five-piece - comprised of Tom Ogden, Charlie Salt, Josh Dewhurst, Joe Donovan and Myles Kellock - were set to finish their string of dates in the country this month, but will now play their gigs in August.

Taking to Twitter they shared the newly scheduled dates, writing: "Hiya. Obviously we were all gutted to have to postpone the rest of our March dates. These shows have now been rescheduled for August. Keep hold of your tickets as they’ll remain valid for the new dates. We cant wait to see you all then".

Hiya. Obviously we were all gutted to have to postpone the rest of our March dates. These shows have now been rescheduled for August. Keep hold of your tickets as they’ll remain valid for the new dates. We cant wait to see you all then ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JUHEZ7lZ2Y — B L O S S O M S (@BlossomsBand) March 19, 2020

The newly scheduled gigs include three consecutive dates at the London O2 Forum Kentish Town and a date at the Manchester Arena.

The Keeper outfit will have support across the dates from The Magic Gang, Fever and The Lathums.

See Blossoms new dates below:

4 August - London O2 Forum Kentish Town

5 August - London O2 Forum Kentish Town

6 August - London O2 Forum Kentish Town

15 August - Leeds O2 Academy

19 August - Glasgow O2 Academy

21 August - Hull Bonus Arena

22 August - Manchester Arena

25 August - Newcastle O2 Academy

26 August - Birmingham O2 Academy