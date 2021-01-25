Blossoms discuss taking part in "great cause" Music Feeds festival

25 January 2021, 16:53 | Updated: 25 January 2021, 17:10

Watch Tom Ogden and Joe Donovan talk to Chris Moyles about the initiative, which will raise funds to fight food poverty and the help those in the entertainment industry.

Blossoms kicked off the week with an appearance on The Chris Moyles Show, where they talked about everything from life in lockdown to their involvement in Music Feeds festival.

The Stockport five-piece are taking part in the virtual at-home gig, which aims to raise funds to help fight food poverty as well as those suffering from loss of work in the entertainment industry.

Speaking about the virtual festival, which takes place from 28-29 January, frontman Tom Ogden told Chris Moyles it was a "great cause" for those struggling in these tough times.

"I don't think one crew member of ours has even managed get on furlough at all," revealed drummer Joe Donovan. "There's absolutely nothing for them."

The Charlemagne rocker added: "People forget, there's actually people in that industry who have literally come out of school and gone straight into doing stage work and stagehand work and built their way up and are now tour managing things, but haven't got a CV.

"People always go 'Why don't they just get another job for the time being?' but it's not that easy."

Watch Blossoms in our video above.

The Co-Op and Everybody Belongs Here-organised event will raise money for charities Help Musicians and Stagehand and FareShare, which will help to provide around 2.5 million meals.

Net proceeds from ticket sales will be split by event producer and promoter Everybody Belongs Here with 70% going to FareShare, 20% to Stagehand and 10% to Help Musicians. As part of MUSIC FEEDS Co-op has also donated £1 million with the same percentage split to all three charities.

Visit musicfeeds.org to buy tickets and to find out more about the two-day event, which will include performances from Liam Gallagher, Fontaines D.C, Newton Faulkner, Sam Smith and more.

