Blossoms' Tom Ogden defends Paul McCartney headlining Glastonbury 2020

Blossoms' Tom Ogden and Paul McCartney. Picture: Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns/Getty Images & Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

Frontman Tom Ogden has shared his excitement at the Beatles legend topping the bill at on the Pyramid Stage next year, arguing it will be "amazing".

Blossoms frontman Tom Ogden has defended Glastonbury's booking of Paul McCartney as their headliner for 2020.

The Beatles legend is first headline act to be confirmed for the 50th anniversary of the Somerset Festival, where he'll top the bill at the Pyramid Stage on Friday 26 June.

Despite some complaining about the news, calling Macca an obvious and dated choice, Ogden told Radio X's Gordon Smart he's "loving" it.

"What are they moaning about? It'll be just amazing," he gushed. "His back catalogue of tunes... He's the perfect man for the job."

Though he's never seen McCartney play live before, Ogden has grown up listening to The Beatles as his dad is a huge fan and Blossoms even covered Macca's iconic track Wonderful Christmastime, which you can listen to below:

Asked if they'll be treating fans to another festive cover this year, he replied: "I think we'll do something, we've just been dead busy. I think half of our songs sound dead Christmassey anyway."

He added: "They'll be some sort of Christmas Blossoms flavour going on, We just don't know what yet."

Meanwhile, Blossoms have released their new single, The Keeper, this month.

The track is the second piece cut to be taken from their third forthcoming studio album, Foolish Loving Spaces - which is set for release on 31 January 2020 - and follows the release of Your Girlfriend.

See their video here:

Speaking about the track, frontman Tom Ogden told Radio X's Gordon Smart that the song was actually the last he wrote for the album.

"I got a piano in my back room at home and the start of this year and I'd done a few songs for Foolish Loving Spaces, and this was the last tune I wrote for the album actually," he revealed.

"It started off with a piano riff and it just came to me at once. I got the chords for the chorus and it was all there with the melody. It was just one of them that fell from the sky, as you hear other songwriters say.

"I've heard Noel (Gallagher) say that about tunes..."

He added: "I had The Keeper line and the rest of it kind of followed around it. I knew I wanted to call the song The Keeper and just do a big celebration of love so to speak.

"I've said that before about the album, but this song's probably the biggest one on there of just a joyous song about being in love, really."

Foolish Loving Spaces will follow the Stockport five-piece's third studio album and the follow-up to 2016's self-titled debut and 2018's Cool Like You.

Next year will see the band embark on UK tour dates, which will include three dates at The O2 Forum and culminate in a homecoming date at the Manchester Arena.

See Blossoms' 2020 UK Tour Dates:

7 March - The LCR, UEA, Norwich

8 March - Margate Winter Gardens, Margate

10 March - Rock City, Nottingham

11 March - O2 Academy, Sheffield

12 March - Bath Forum, Bath

14 March - The Great Hall, Exeter

15 March - O2 Academy, Bournemouth

17 March - The O2 Forum, London

18 March - The O2 Forum, London

19 March - The O2 Forum, London

21 March - Hull Bonus Arena, Hull

22 March - O2 Academy, Glasgow

24 March - O2 Academy, Leeds

25 March - O2 Academy, Newcastle

27 March - O2 Academy, Birmingham

28 March - Manchester Arena, Manchester