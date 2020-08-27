Blossoms model new Manchester City football kit

Blossoms and the new Manchester City Third Kit. Picture: Manchester City official web store/Press

The Stockport band are the official face of their beloved City's 2020/21 Third Kit.

Blossoms are the official face of Manchester City's new football kit

Singer Tom Ogden and drummer Joe Donovan have been shot by the legendary photogarpher Kevin Cummins wearing the 2020/21 PUMA Third Kit.

Cummins - who's also a lifelong Blue - is best known for his photos of the Manchester music scene, including Joy Division and The Smiths.

The new kit features the distinctive paisley pattern, which the club says is "largely inspired by our city’s proud musical legacy". The pattern was a particular favourite of City fan Liam Gallagher, who used it in a number of pieces for his clothing line Pretty Green.

Tom says of the new line: "I’ve never seen a kit like this before, it’s different and I think it’s really smart.

"Manchester is obviously proud of its music scene and it’s good to showcase that and give this kit a story behind it.”

One of the new Manchester City Third Kit shirts. Picture: Manchester City official web store

Joe says: "There’s always been an affinity between Manchester bands and Manchester football. And after last year’s Hacienda-inspired kit it’s great to see another nod to the Manchester music scene.”

The kit is available to order via the official Manchester City website.