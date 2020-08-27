Blossoms model new Manchester City football kit

27 August 2020, 12:46

Blossoms and the new Manchester City Third Kit
Blossoms and the new Manchester City Third Kit. Picture: Manchester City official web store/Press

The Stockport band are the official face of their beloved City's 2020/21 Third Kit.

Blossoms are the official face of Manchester City's new football kit

Singer Tom Ogden and drummer Joe Donovan have been shot by the legendary photogarpher Kevin Cummins wearing the 2020/21 PUMA Third Kit.

Cummins - who's also a lifelong Blue - is best known for his photos of the Manchester music scene, including Joy Division and The Smiths.

The new kit features the distinctive paisley pattern, which the club says is "largely inspired by our city’s proud musical legacy". The pattern was a particular favourite of City fan Liam Gallagher, who used it in a number of pieces for his clothing line Pretty Green.

Tom says of the new line: "I’ve never seen a kit like this before, it’s different and I think it’s really smart.

"Manchester is obviously proud of its music scene and it’s good to showcase that and give this kit a story behind it.”

One of the new Manchester City Third Kit shirts
One of the new Manchester City Third Kit shirts. Picture: Manchester City official web store

Joe says: "There’s always been an affinity between Manchester bands and Manchester football. And after last year’s Hacienda-inspired kit it’s great to see another nod to the Manchester music scene.”

The kit is available to order via the official Manchester City website.

Latest Videos

Johnny Took of DMA'S calls Radio X

DMA'S are already working on their fourth album

James Corden and Meat Loaf 1995

WATCH: Teenage James Corden interviews Meat Loaf

Features

Oasis rockers Liam Gallagher, Noel Gallagher and Friends star Matthew Perry in 1997

Oasis appearing on SNL, hosted by Chandler from Friends is the most 90s thing ever

Oasis

Toby Tarrant sends an open letter in Mount Rockmore bid

WATCH: Toby Tarrant writes open letter in UK Mount Rockmore bid

Blossoms Songs

Blossoms Latest

See more Blossoms Latest

Tom Ogden of Blossoms at Reading Festival 2019

Blossoms share photos in the studio while recording fourth album
Blossoms Foolish Loving Spaces press image

See Blossoms' newly rescheduled tour dates for 2021

Blossoms perform My Swimming Brain in Isolation as they announce plans to release a Blossoms In Isolation album

Blossoms to release isolation covers as album entitled Blossoms In Isolation
Blossoms in session, April 2018

See Blossoms play a live session at Radio X

Blossoms Foolish Loving Spaces press image

Blossoms announce rescheduled 2020 UK tour dates