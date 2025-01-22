Kele Okereke teases new Bloc Party album will be "very personal and confessional"

Bloc Party's Kele Okereke at the 3Arena Dublin. Picture: Kieran Frost/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Bloc Party frontman has revealed their new record will include more glimpses of his "personal life".

Kele Okereke has teased details about the next Bloc Party album.

The indie rockers last released an album in 2022 with Alpha Games and in the meantime, their frontman has released his latest solo effort The Singing Winds Pt. 3 in January 2025, which is his third instalment of his The Elements project.

Okereke hasn't shied away from baring his soul in latest solo effort and he says it's something he's likely to do with the next Bloc Party album.

He told Billboard, "With this next Bloc Party record, it’s very personal and confessional, and I’ve never really done that as a songwriter. I’ve always preferred an element of distance. But in the past year I’ve been through quite an unbelievable time and had some very difficult relationships with people, and this is the only place to put all of that."

"This next record I’m making will be about the study of a fleeting relationship from start to finish," the Helicopter singer went on. And it’s going to be incredibly personal, but I’m excited about that because it’s something I’ve never really done before. I’ve never really spoken directly, and this time I will.”

Delving into the more personal details of the album, which he says will come from a place of "necessity" he added that it was about "someone that wasn’t honest and I think I need the world to see that"

Meanwhile, Bloc Party are set to celebrate 20 years since the release of their debut album Silent Alarm with headline dates across the UK including Live At Leeds 2025, Sound of the City at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl as well as stints at Reading and Leeds, Truck Festival and Victorious Festival.

Bloc Party 2025. Picture: Emily Marcovecchio/Press

Kele and co will also play a headline anniversary date at On The Beach in Brighton on Sunday 20th July, which will see them play the iconic album in full as well as favourites from across their career.

Visit onthebeachbrighton.com for the full line-up so far and to buy remaining tickets.

Silent Alarm was released on 2nd February 2005 and spawned singles such as Helicopter, Banquet, She's Hearing Voices and Like Eating Glass.

The debut album peaked No.3 in the UK Album Chart, going on to spend two weeks in the Top 10 and eight weeks in the Top 40 overall.

The indie rockers - who have been through various line-ups since they formed in 1999 - are completed by original member Russell Lissack, alongside drummer Louise Bartle and their newest member and bassist Harry Deacon.

Bloc Party play So Here We Are at Alexandra Palace in 2018

