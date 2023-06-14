Arctic Monkeys at Southampton's Ageas Bowl: Support, stage times, travel & weather

Arctic Monkeys are set to play Southampton's Ageas Bowl . Picture: Zackery Michael/Press

By Jenny Mensah

Alex Turner and co are set to play The Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday 14th June. Find out who's supporting, when doors open and get the stage times here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Arctic Monkeys have been delighting their fans across the UK with epic career-spanning performances.

Now, Alex Turner and co are set for a date at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton today (Wednesday 14th June) and it looks like it could be scorcher!

Find out everything we know about Arctic Monkeys' gig in Southampton so far including who's supporting, what the stage times are, what to expect from the weather and how to get tot he cricket ground.

READ MORE: Arctic Monkeys play second homecoming show at Hillsborough Park, opening with Brianstorm

Who's supporting Arctic Monkeys in Southampton?

Swedish noughties indie rockers The Hives and Liverpool quartet The Mysterines support Arctic Monkeys in Southampton

READ MORE: Arctic Monkeys play Norwich's Carrow Road, opening their setlist with The View From The Afternoon

What are Arctic Monkeys' Southampton stage times?*

5.00pm Gates Open

6:35pm The Mysterines

7:35pm The Hives

8:30pm Arctic Monkeys

10.30pm Event closes

*Times are only approximate and subject to change.

Visit ageasbowl.com/cricket/news/visitor-guide-arctic-monkeys for up to date info.

How do I get to The Ageas Bowl in Southampton?

Fans are warned to plan their journey ahead of time to avoid delays.

RAIL:

Return trains are available from Southampton Airport Parkway. Bus shuttles will operate between Southampton Airport Parkway and The Ageas Bowl from approximately 3.30pm and 12.30am. Shuttles cost £10 in advance.

Hedge End Train station is 25-30 mins walk from the venue and engineering works are taking place. There will be a reduced service running and no bus service from Hedge End Train Station to the venue.

See train times here.

CAR:

Local roads will be very busy and onsite car parking is SOLD OUT.

The drop off and pick up area will be at the Marks & Spencer's Car Park at Hedge End. It's postcode is SO30 2UH. Strictly no parking.

The venue recommends Park & Ride for anyone driving to the event, which is £20 per vehicle in advance and £25 on the day.

See the road closures here,

Accessible/Blue badge parking is SOLD OUT.

Find out more about travel to The Ageas Bowl for the Arctic Monkeys' gig here

Get a map of The Ageas Bowl here.

Are there still tickets for Arctic Monkeys' Southampton gig?

Yes. Resale tickets for the gig are available on official partner site Twickets.

READ MORE: Arctic Monkeys complete night two at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester: Full setlist

What's the weather for Arctic Monkeys in Southampton?

According to the Met Office, Southampton will see highs of 28 degrees with a Very High UV warning.

World Weather Online suggests that it will feel closer to 19 degrees and that there might be a small chance of patchy rain between 6pm and 12am.

What will Arctic Monkeys play in Southampton?

Going by their previous setlists on the tour so far, Arctic Monkeys will kick things off with a classic track from one of their early albums, and play much-loved songs from throughout their career so far.

Get the setlist from their gig at Hillsborough Park, Sheffield on 10th June 2023 for an idea of what to expect:

1. Brianstorm

2. Snap Out of It

3. Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair

4. Crying Lightning

5. Teddy Picker

6. From the Ritz to the Rubble

7. Cornerstone (Followed by piano interlude)

8. Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?

9. Arabella

10. Four Out of Five

11. Pretty Visitors

12. Fluorescent Adolescent

13. Perfect Sense

14. Do I Wanna Know?

15. Mardy Bum

16. There'd Better Be a Mirrorball

17. 505

18. Body Paint

Encore:

19. Sculptures of Anything Goes

20. I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

21. R U Mine?

READ MORE: Why Arctic Monkeys' AM is their most important album

Where else are Arctic Monkeys playing on their UK tour?

Friday 16th June: London - Emirates Stadium

Saturday 17th June - London Emirates Stadium

Sunday 18th June - London Emirates Stadium

Tuesday 20th June - Dublin, Marlay Park

Friday 23rd June - Glastonbury Festival

Sunday 25th June - Glasgow Bellahouston Park

Arctic Monkeys perform on UK tour

READ MORE: Arctic Monkeys' Coventry setlist offers up more surprises