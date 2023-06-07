Arctic Monkeys at Norwich's Carrow Road: Stage times, support, travel & weather

Arctic Monkeys will take to the stage at Carrow Road. Picture: Zackery Michael/Press

By Jenny Mensah

Alex Turner and co are set to play Carrow Road stadium on Wednesday 7th June. Find out who's supporting, when doors open and get the stage times here.

Arctic Monkeys are continuing their throng of UK stadium dates this summer with a show at Carrow Road in Norwich on on Wednesday 7th June.

After epic sets in Bristol, Coventry, Manchester and Middlesbrough, the Sheffield rockers are headed to the home of Norwich City F.C. for what promises to be another unforgettable performance full of surprises.

But what will Alex Turner and co play and when will they start their set?

Find out everything we know about Arctic Monkeys' Norwich gig so far including who's supporting, what the stage times are and how to get there.

Who's supporting Arctic Monkeys in Norwich?

The Hives and The Mysterines are supporting The Killers at Norwich City's Carrow Road on Wednesday 7th June.

What are Arctic Monkeys Middlesbrough stage times?

2.pm - 5pm The Village Opens

4:30pm Hospitality opens

5.00pm Doors open

6.40 Support acts start

8.45 - 9pm* Arctic Monkeys

*There is no start time listed for Arctic Monkeys yet, but based on their previous shows, you can expect the band to start anywhere between 8.45 and 9pm.

Find out more at Riverside's FAQs for Arctic Monkeys' gig.

How do I get to Carrow Road Stadium?

You can get to Norwich's Carrow Road Stadium by car, bus, coach, train and taxi.

Car:

The postcode for Carrow Road is NR1 1JE.

From the West: A47

From the South: A11

From the From Ipswich: A140

From the East: A47

Train:

The closest train station is Norwich Railway Station. and the last trains are below:

23:20 to Lowestoft

23:22 to Ely

23:27 to Sheringham

23:35 to Ipswich

23:40 to Great Yarmouth

Times are subject to change. Visit greateranglia.co.uk for the most up to date information.

Bus:

Norwich Bus Station is about a 20 minute walk from Norwich Bus Station. Visit firstbus.co.uk/norfolk-suffolk for more information.

Taxis:

The nearest taxis to Carrow Road can be found at Riverside and and Norwich Railway Station.

Find out more travel info at Riverside's FAQs for Arctic Monkeys' gig.

Is there parking at Carrow Road stadium?

There will be no event car parking at the football club, however there will be various car parks made available nearby.

See the Arctic Monkeys event page for full details.

Are there still tickets for Arctic Monkeys' Norwich gig?

There are some hospitality tickets still available at the stadium. Visit the Canaries hospitality page and email hospitality@canaries.co.uk for more info.

Arctic Monkeys have been kicking off their setlists with classic tracks. Picture: Zackery Michael/Press

What will Arctic Monkeys play in Norwich?

If previous setlists are anything to go by, Arctic Monkeys will kick things off with a classic track from one of their earlier albums before playing much loved songs from throughout their career.

See the setlist from their gig at The Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough on 5th June 2023:

1. Cornerstone (First time ever as opener.)

2. Brianstorm

3. Snap Out of It

4. Crying Lightning

5. Teddy Picker

6. The View From the Afternoon

7. Four Out of Five

8. Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?

9. Arabella

10. Pretty Visitors

11. Fluorescent Adolescent

12. Perfect Sense

13. Do I Wanna Know?

14. Mardy Bum

15. There'd Better Be a Mirrorball

16. 505

17. I Wanna Be Yours (John Cooper Clarke cover)

18. Body Paint

Encore:

19. Sculptures of Anything Goes

20. I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

21. R U Mine?

What's the weather for Arctic Monkeys in Norwich?

According to the Met Office, Arctic Monkeys will play Carrow Road amid highs of 12 degrees and lows of 9 degrees with only a 10% chance of rain.

Where else are Arctic Monkeys playing?

Friday 9th June: Sheffield - Hillsborough Park

Saturday 10th June: Sheffield - Hillsborough Park

Monday 12th June: Swansea - Swansea.com Stadium

Wednesday 14th June: Southampton - The Ageas Bowl

Friday 16th June: London - Emirates Stadium

Saturday 17th June - London Emirates Stadium

Sunday 18th June - London Emirates Stadium

Tuesday 20th June - Dublin, Marlay Park

Friday 23rd June - Glastonbury Festival

Sunday 25th June - Glasgow Bellahouston Park

Arctic Monkeys perform on UK tour

