Arctic Monkeys at Norwich's Carrow Road: Stage times, support, travel & weather
7 June 2023, 10:16 | Updated: 7 June 2023, 10:25
Alex Turner and co are set to play Carrow Road stadium on Wednesday 7th June. Find out who's supporting, when doors open and get the stage times here.
Listen to this article
Arctic Monkeys are continuing their throng of UK stadium dates this summer with a show at Carrow Road in Norwich on on Wednesday 7th June.
After epic sets in Bristol, Coventry, Manchester and Middlesbrough, the Sheffield rockers are headed to the home of Norwich City F.C. for what promises to be another unforgettable performance full of surprises.
But what will Alex Turner and co play and when will they start their set?
Find out everything we know about Arctic Monkeys' Norwich gig so far including who's supporting, what the stage times are and how to get there.
READ MORE - Arctic Monkeys complete night two at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester: Full setlist
Who's supporting Arctic Monkeys in Norwich?
The Hives and The Mysterines are supporting The Killers at Norwich City's Carrow Road on Wednesday 7th June.
What are Arctic Monkeys Middlesbrough stage times?
2.pm - 5pm The Village Opens
4:30pm Hospitality opens
5.00pm Doors open
6.40 Support acts start
8.45 - 9pm* Arctic Monkeys
*There is no start time listed for Arctic Monkeys yet, but based on their previous shows, you can expect the band to start anywhere between 8.45 and 9pm.
Find out more at Riverside's FAQs for Arctic Monkeys' gig.
How do I get to Carrow Road Stadium?
You can get to Norwich's Carrow Road Stadium by car, bus, coach, train and taxi.
Car:
The postcode for Carrow Road is NR1 1JE.
- From the West: A47
- From the South: A11
- From the From Ipswich: A140
- From the East: A47
Train:
The closest train station is Norwich Railway Station. and the last trains are below:
23:20 to Lowestoft
23:22 to Ely
23:27 to Sheringham
23:35 to Ipswich
23:40 to Great Yarmouth
Times are subject to change. Visit greateranglia.co.uk for the most up to date information.
Bus:
Norwich Bus Station is about a 20 minute walk from Norwich Bus Station. Visit firstbus.co.uk/norfolk-suffolk for more information.
Taxis:
The nearest taxis to Carrow Road can be found at Riverside and and Norwich Railway Station.
Find out more travel info at Riverside's FAQs for Arctic Monkeys' gig.
Is there parking at Carrow Road stadium?
There will be no event car parking at the football club, however there will be various car parks made available nearby.
See the Arctic Monkeys event page for full details.
Are there still tickets for Arctic Monkeys' Norwich gig?
There are some hospitality tickets still available at the stadium. Visit the Canaries hospitality page and email hospitality@canaries.co.uk for more info.
What will Arctic Monkeys play in Norwich?
If previous setlists are anything to go by, Arctic Monkeys will kick things off with a classic track from one of their earlier albums before playing much loved songs from throughout their career.
See the setlist from their gig at The Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough on 5th June 2023:
1. Cornerstone (First time ever as opener.)
2. Brianstorm
3. Snap Out of It
4. Crying Lightning
5. Teddy Picker
6. The View From the Afternoon
7. Four Out of Five
8. Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?
9. Arabella
10. Pretty Visitors
11. Fluorescent Adolescent
12. Perfect Sense
13. Do I Wanna Know?
14. Mardy Bum
15. There'd Better Be a Mirrorball
16. 505
17. I Wanna Be Yours (John Cooper Clarke cover)
18. Body Paint
Encore:
19. Sculptures of Anything Goes
20. I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor
21. R U Mine?
What's the weather for Arctic Monkeys in Norwich?
According to the Met Office, Arctic Monkeys will play Carrow Road amid highs of 12 degrees and lows of 9 degrees with only a 10% chance of rain.
READ MORE: Why Arctic Monkeys' AM is their most important album
Where else are Arctic Monkeys playing?
- Friday 9th June: Sheffield - Hillsborough Park
- Saturday 10th June: Sheffield - Hillsborough Park
- Monday 12th June: Swansea - Swansea.com Stadium
- Wednesday 14th June: Southampton - The Ageas Bowl
- Friday 16th June: London - Emirates Stadium
- Saturday 17th June - London Emirates Stadium
- Sunday 18th June - London Emirates Stadium
- Tuesday 20th June - Dublin, Marlay Park
- Friday 23rd June - Glastonbury Festival
- Sunday 25th June - Glasgow Bellahouston Park
Arctic Monkeys perform on UK tour
READ MORE: Arctic Monkeys' Coventry setlist offers up more surprises