Arctic Monkeys open with Cornerstone for the first time ever at Middlesbrough show: Full setlist

By Jenny Mensah

The Sheffield rockers played an epic date at The Riverside Stadium. See their full setlist here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Arctic Monkeys played the fifth date of their UK tour this Monday (5th June), taking to the stage at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium.

After supporting sets from special guests The Mysterines and The Hives, Alex Turner and played a 21-song-set and and opened their 2009 Humbug favourite, Cornerstone for the first time ever.

Find out what Arctic Monkeys played on their second night in Manchester with their full setlist below.

arctic monkeys opened their show with cornerstonepic.twitter.com/hu9UOHFKo8 — arctic monkeys archive (@arcticmolnkeys) June 5, 2023

READ MORE: The story behind Arctic Monkeys' Cornerstone

Arctic Monkeys' setlist at The Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough on 5th June 2023:

1. Cornerstone (First time ever as opener.)

2. Brianstorm

3. Snap Out of It

4. Crying Lightning

5. Teddy Picker

6. The View From the Afternoon

7. Four Out of Five

8. Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?

9. Arabella

10. Pretty Visitors

11. Fluorescent Adolescent

12. Perfect Sense

13. Do I Wanna Know?

14. Mardy Bum

15. There'd Better Be a Mirrorball

16. 505

17. I Wanna Be Yours (John Cooper Clarke cover)

18. Body Paint

Encore:

19. Sculptures of Anything Goes

20. I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

21. R U Mine?

READ MORE - Arctic Monkeys setlist at Emirates Old Trafford on 2nd June 2023

Where else are Arctic Monkeys playing?

Wednesday 7th June: Norwich - Carrow Road Stadium

Friday 9th June: Sheffield - Hillsborough Park

Saturday 10th June: Sheffield - Hillsborough Park

Monday 12th June: Swansea - Swansea.com Stadium

Wednesday 14th June: Southampton - The Ageas Bowl

Friday 16th June: London - Emirates Stadium

Saturday 17th June - London Emirates Stadium

Sunday 18th June - London Emirates Stadium

Tuesday 20th June - Dublin, Marlay Park

Friday 23rd June - Glastonbury Festival

Sunday 25th June - Glasgow Bellahouston Park

READ MORE: Here's what Arctic Monkeys played on their first UK date of 2023...

Arctic Monkeys perform on UK tour

READ MORE: Why Arctic Monkeys' AM is their most important album