Arctic Monkeys in Middlesbrough: Stage times, support, travel & weather

Arctic Monkeys play The Riverside Stadium on 5th June 2023. Picture: Zackery Michael/Press

By Jenny Mensah

Alex Turner and co are set to play The Riverside Stadium on Monday 5th June. Find out who's supporting, when doors open and get the stage times here.

Arctic Monkeys are continuing their throng of UK stadium dates this with a show at The Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough on Monday 5th June.

After epic sets in Bristol, Coventry and two nights in Manchester, the Sheffield rockers and are headed to yet another sports ground for what promise to be a classic performance.

Find out everything we know about their Middlesbrough gig so far including who's supporting, what the stage times are and how to get there.

Who's supporting Arctic Monkeys in Middlesbrough?

The Hives and The Mysterines are supporting The Killers at The Riverside Stadium.

What are Arctic Monkeys Middlesbrough stage times?

2:30pm Fan village opens to all ticket holders

5.00pm Stadium bowl opens & hospitality areas open

6.40 The Mysterines

7.45pm The Hives

8.50pm Arctic Monkeys

Find out more at Riverside's FAQs for Arctic Monkeys' gig.

How do I get to Riverside Stadium?

You can get to The Riverside Stadium by car, bus, train and taxi.

If driving by car, follow The Riverside Stadium signs and use the following roads depending on your location:

From the North: A1, A689, A19, then A66 towards Middlesbrough

From the South: A19, then A66 towards Middlesbrough

From the East: A171 or A174, then A66 towards Middlesbrough

From the West: A66 towards Middlesbrough

The nearest train station to the stadium is Middlesbrough Railway Station, which is a 10 mins walk to the stadium.

Middlesbrough Bus Station is a mile away from the grounds serves a number of bus routes across the region and Arriva, National Express and Megabus coaches all stop here.

Find out more travel info at Riverside's FAQs for Arctic Monkeys' gig.

Is there parking at Riverside stadium?

No, the stadium's official website says there not be any parking available at the stadium itself, but blue badge holders can obtain a parking permit to park as close to the stadium as possible. There are also specific areas that can be pre-booked as well as parks available in the town centre.

Find out more about parking here.

Are there still tickets for Arctic Monkeys' Middlesbrough gig?

Tickets for the gig main stadium and standing are sold out. However there may be some tickets left for sale on their partner Twickets.

There are also a small amount of hospitality tickets available at the stadium. Please email events@mfc.co.uk for more.

What will Arctic Monkeys play in Middlesbrough?

If previous setlists are anything to go by, Arctic Monkeys will kick things off with a classic track from one of their earlier albums, and play much loved songs from throughout their career so far.

See the setlist from night two at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester on 3rd June below:

1. Mardy Bum (Extended outro)

2. Brianstorm

3. Snap Out Of It

4. Crying Lightning

5. Teddy Picker

6. The View From the Afternoon

7. Cornerstone

8. Four Out of Five

9. Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?

10. Arabella

11. Pretty Visitors

12. Fluorescent Adolescent

13. Do I Wanna Know?

14. Star Treatment

15. There'd Better Be a Mirrorball

16. 505

17. I Wanna Be Yours (John Cooper Clarke cover)

18. Body Paint

Encore:

19. Sculptures of Anything Goes

20. I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

21. R U Mine? (Teased ‘A Certain Romance’ before)

What's the weather for Arctic Monkeys in Middlesbrough?

According to the Met Office, Arctic Monkeys will play Middlesbrough amid highs of 13 degrees and lows of 8 degrees. There will be sunny intervals, but only a 10% chance of rain.

Where else are Arctic Monkeys playing?

Wednesday 7th June: Norwich - Carrow Road Stadium

Friday 9th June: Sheffield - Hillsborough Park

Saturday 10th June: Sheffield - Hillsborough Park

Monday 12th June: Swansea - Swansea.com Stadium

Wednesday 14th June: Southampton - The Ageas Bowl

Friday 16th June: London - Emirates Stadium

Saturday 17th June - London Emirates Stadium

Sunday 18th June - London Emirates Stadium

Tuesday 20th June - Dublin, Marlay Park

Friday 23rd June - Glastonbury Festival

Sunday 25th June - Glasgow Bellahouston Park

Arctic Monkeys perform on UK tour

