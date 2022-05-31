Here's what The Killers played at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton

31 May 2022, 10:49 | Updated: 31 May 2022, 10:55

The Killers in concert
The Killers are making their way across the UK on stadium dates. Picture: Rob Loud/Shutterstock

Brandon Flowers and co played an epic set at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton as part of their UK Stadium Imploding The Mirage Tour. Get the setlist here.

The Killers continued their UK stadium tour dates with a show at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton on Monday 30th May.

After a triumphant shows in Doncaster, Bristol and Coventry, Brandon Flowers and co headed Southampton F.C's home ground for an epic 23-track set, supported by Blossoms.

Find out what went down during their Southampton gig and what they played in their setlist below.

The Las Vegas rockers played songs from throughout their career, blending newer tracks like My Own Soul's Warning and Caution with the likes of When You Were Young, Jenny Was A Friend of Mine, Human and All These Things That I've Done.

As with their gig in Coventry, the band ended their show on their enduring anthem, Mr. Brightside bringing their set to a crescendo with confetti and streamers galore.

What was The Killers' Southampton setlist?

1. My Own Soul's Warning

2. Enterlude

3. When You Were Young

4. Jenny Was a Friend of Mine

5. Smile Like You Mean It

6. Shot at the Night

7. Running Towards a Place

8. Human (electro)

9. Somebody Told Me

10. Fire in Bone

11. Shadowplay (Joy Division)

12. In the Car Outside

13. Runaway Horses

14. For Reasons Unknown

15. A Dustland Fairytale

16. The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face

17. Runaways

18. Read My Mind

19. Dying Breed

20. All These Things That I've Done

21. Caution (Intro-ed by Rut segue)

Encore:

22. Spaceman

23. Mr. Brightside (50/50 version)

See The Killers remaining 2022 UK Tour dates below:

  • 1st June - Middlesborough Riverside Stadium
  • 3rd June - London Emirates Stadium
  • 4th June - London Emirates Stadium
  • 6th June - Falkirk Stadium
  • 7th June - Falkirk Stadium
  • 9th - Norwich Carrow Road Stadium
  • 11th June - Manchester Emirates Old Trafford Stadium
  • 14th June - Dublin Malahide Castle
  • 15th June -Dublin Malahide Castle

