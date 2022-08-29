Here's what Arctic Monkeys played at Leeds Festival 2022

29 August 2022, 00:02 | Updated: 29 August 2022, 01:48

Arctic Monkeys at AlexTurner at Leeds Festival 2022
Arctic Monkeys at AlexTurner at Leeds Festival 2022. Picture: Matthew Baker/Getty Images)

By Jenny Mensah

After an epic performance at Reading, Arctic Monkeys closed Leeds Festival 2022 with an incredible headline set. Find out what was on the setlist here.

Arctic Monkeys have continued their assault on Europe this month, finally touching down in the UK for Reading and Leeds 2022.

After playing their first date on British soil in four years last night (27th August), Alex Turner and co headed up north for an almost-homecoming gig at Leeds' Bramham Park.

So, when the Sheffield band brought the festival to a close on Sunday night, were there any extra treats for fans in their home county?

Find out what Arctic Monkeys played during their headline Leeds 2022 set here.

READ MORE - The history of Arctic Monkeys at Reading and Leeds

Alex Turner and co treated fans to a selection of bangers throughout their career, kicking off their set with Do I Wanna Know? and playing the likes of Brianstorm, Teddy Picker, Pretty Visitors, Cornerstone, I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor, 505, and R U Mine?

READ MORE: Here's what Arctic Monkeys played at Reading Festival 2022

The Leeds crowd also got a chance to hear I Ain't Quite Where I Think I Am, taken from the band's forthcoming seventh studio album, The Car, due out in October.

The song was given its live debut on Tuesday (23rd August) at Zürich Openair Festival and has been played since, also getting an outing at Rock en Seine and Reading Festival.

Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner at Leeds Festival 2022
Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner at Leeds Festival 2022. Picture: Matthew Baker/Getty Images

READ MORE - Here's where the photo on the cover of Arctic Monkeys' new album was taken

Arctic Monkeys setlist at Leeds Festival on 28th August 2022:

  • Do I Wanna Know?
  • Brianstorm
  • Snap Out Of It
  • Crying Lightning
  • Teddy Picker
  • That's Where You're Wrong
  • Potion Approaching
  • Cornerstone
  • The View From The Afternoon
  • That's Where You're Wrong
  • Pretty Visitors
  • Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino
  • Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?
  • I Ain't Quite Where I Think I Am
  • Do Me A Favour
  • From The Ritz To The Rubble
  • I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor
  • Knee Socks
  • 505

Encore

  • One Point Perspective
  • Arabella
  • R U Mine?

Arctic Monkeys announce new album The Car

Arctic Monkeys' The Car album artwork
Arctic Monkeys' The Car album artwork. Picture: Press/Matt Helders

Arctic Monkeys seventh studio album, The Car, will be released on 21st October 2022.

HOW TO LISTEN

You can listen to Radio X across multiple platforms

All the ways you can listen to Radio X

More on Arctic Monkeys

Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner in 2022

Alex Turner says Arctic Monkeys "are still shuffling the deck on the setlist" ahead of Reading and Leeds set

Arctic Monkeys 2022

Arctic Monkeys announce new album The Car

Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner in 2022

Watch Arctic Monkeys debut new song at Zürich Openair Festival: Full setlist

Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner performs at Radio X HQ

Watch Arctic Monkeys' epic acoustic version of Do I Wanna Know?

The star of Arctic Monkeys' I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor single cover

Who is the girl on the cover of I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor?

TRENDING ON RADIO X

The bonfires start at Woodstock '99

Woodstock '99 lineup: Who played the festival that features in the Netflix docuseries?

An aerial view of the huge Oasis shows at Knebworth House, August 1996

10 of the biggest gigs in history

Listen to Radio X on Global Player: Podcasts, Live Playlists and more!

The 12 albums shortlisted for the 2022 Mercury Prize

2022 Mercury Prize: Ceremony date, nominees, hosts, performances and more

News

Best Manchester Albums

25 classic albums from Manchester