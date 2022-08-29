Here's what Arctic Monkeys played at Leeds Festival 2022

Arctic Monkeys at AlexTurner at Leeds Festival 2022. Picture: Matthew Baker/Getty Images)

By Jenny Mensah

After an epic performance at Reading, Arctic Monkeys closed Leeds Festival 2022 with an incredible headline set. Find out what was on the setlist here.

Arctic Monkeys have continued their assault on Europe this month, finally touching down in the UK for Reading and Leeds 2022.

After playing their first date on British soil in four years last night (27th August), Alex Turner and co headed up north for an almost-homecoming gig at Leeds' Bramham Park.

So, when the Sheffield band brought the festival to a close on Sunday night, were there any extra treats for fans in their home county?

Find out what Arctic Monkeys played during their headline Leeds 2022 set here.

Alex Turner and co treated fans to a selection of bangers throughout their career, kicking off their set with Do I Wanna Know? and playing the likes of Brianstorm, Teddy Picker, Pretty Visitors, Cornerstone, I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor, 505, and R U Mine?

The Leeds crowd also got a chance to hear I Ain't Quite Where I Think I Am, taken from the band's forthcoming seventh studio album, The Car, due out in October.

The song was given its live debut on Tuesday (23rd August) at Zürich Openair Festival and has been played since, also getting an outing at Rock en Seine and Reading Festival.

Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner at Leeds Festival 2022. Picture: Matthew Baker/Getty Images

Arctic Monkeys setlist at Leeds Festival on 28th August 2022:

Do I Wanna Know?

Brianstorm

Snap Out Of It

Crying Lightning

Teddy Picker

That's Where You're Wrong

Potion Approaching

Cornerstone

The View From The Afternoon

Pretty Visitors

Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino

Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?

I Ain't Quite Where I Think I Am

Do Me A Favour

From The Ritz To The Rubble

I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor

Knee Socks

505

Encore

One Point Perspective

Arabella

R U Mine?

Arctic Monkeys announce new album The Car

Arctic Monkeys' The Car album artwork. Picture: Press/Matt Helders

Arctic Monkeys seventh studio album, The Car, will be released on 21st October 2022.