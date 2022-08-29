Here's what Arctic Monkeys played at Leeds Festival 2022

On Air Now
29 August 2022
After an epic performance at Reading, Arctic Monkeys closed Leeds Festival 2022 with an incredible headline set. Find out what was on the setlist here.
Arctic Monkeys have continued their assault on Europe this month, finally touching down in the UK for Reading and Leeds 2022.
After playing their first date on British soil in four years last night (27th August), Alex Turner and co headed up north for an almost-homecoming gig at Leeds' Bramham Park.
So, when the Sheffield band brought the festival to a close on Sunday night, were there any extra treats for fans in their home county?
Find out what Arctic Monkeys played during their headline Leeds 2022 set here.
Alex Turner and co treated fans to a selection of bangers throughout their career, kicking off their set with Do I Wanna Know? and playing the likes of Brianstorm, Teddy Picker, Pretty Visitors, Cornerstone, I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor, 505, and R U Mine?
The moment we’ve all been waiting for 💛 @ArcticMonkeys #NoMusicOnADeadPlanet pic.twitter.com/IpIalsxrNw— Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) August 27, 2022
The Leeds crowd also got a chance to hear I Ain't Quite Where I Think I Am, taken from the band's forthcoming seventh studio album, The Car, due out in October.
The song was given its live debut on Tuesday (23rd August) at Zürich Openair Festival and has been played since, also getting an outing at Rock en Seine and Reading Festival.
