Here's what Arctic Monkeys played at Reading Festival 2022
27 August 2022, 23:55 | Updated: 28 August 2022, 00:05
Arctic Monkeys played a headline set at Reading Festival on Saturday 27th August. Get the highlights and find out what was on the setlist.
Listen to this article
Arctic Monkeys have been wowing their fans with dates across Europe, but finally touched down in the UK this week for their duo of gigs at Reading and Leeds 2022.
First up for the Sheffield rockers was a headline set at Reading's Richfield Avenue on Saturday (27th August), which marked the band's first UK gig in four years.
After showcasing the first of their new material in the form of I Ain't Quite Where I Am, UK fans waited patiently to see if they'd be hearing more new music from the band's upcoming seventh album The Car
So what did Arctic Monkeys play at Reading Festival and did they debut another new song?
Find out what Alex Turner and co played in their headline Reading 2022 set here.
READ MORE - Here's where the photo on the cover of Arctic Monkeys' new album was taken
Alex Turner.— Scott Bird (@Birdiex94x) August 27, 2022
What a man.
What a performance.
What a day 🙌🏼
Arctic Monkeys are goated pic.twitter.com/RaTf4j8GrZ
Unsurprisingly, Arctic Monkeys treated fans to some of the biggest bangers of their career, including Do I Wanna Know? Brianstorm, Teddy Picker, 505, I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor and R U Mine?
The Reading crowd also got a chance to hear a track from the band's forthcoming album in the shape of I Ain't Quite Where I Think I Am, which is taken from The Car, due in October. The song was given its live debut on Tuesday at Zürich Openair Festival.
Despite forming 20 years ago and forever switching out their sound, our appetite for Arctic Monkeys remains as strong as ever. Here's to the next 20 years of Alex, Matt, Nick and Jamie!
Arctic Monkeys' Reading 2022 setlist on 27th August 2022:
- Do I Wanna Know
- Brianstorm
- Snap Out Of It
- Crying Lightning
- Teddy Picker
- That's Where You're Wrong
- Potion Approaching
- The View From The Afternoon
- Cornerstone
- Pretty Visitors
- Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino
- Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?
- I Ain't Quite Where I Think I Am
- Do Me A Favour
- From The Ritz To The Rubble
- I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor
- Knee Socks
- 505
Encore
- One Point Perspective
- Arabella
- R U Mine?
READ MORE - Watch Arctic Monkeys debut new song at Zürich Openair Festival: Full setlist
arctic monkeys the love of my life pic.twitter.com/6wXG1KKQyJ— em (@stellaeperditae) August 27, 2022
Arctic Monkeys play a headline set at Leeds Festival at Bramham Park on Sunday 28th August.
The Car is set for release on 21st October 2022.
READ MORE - Alex Turner reveals he keeps fit with running and Muay Thai