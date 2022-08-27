Here's what Arctic Monkeys played at Reading Festival 2022

Alex Turner at Reading Festival, 27th August 2022. Picture: Simone Joyner/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Arctic Monkeys played a headline set at Reading Festival on Saturday 27th August. Get the highlights and find out what was on the setlist.

Arctic Monkeys have been wowing their fans with dates across Europe, but finally touched down in the UK this week for their duo of gigs at Reading and Leeds 2022.

First up for the Sheffield rockers was a headline set at Reading's Richfield Avenue on Saturday (27th August), which marked the band's first UK gig in four years.

After showcasing the first of their new material in the form of I Ain't Quite Where I Am, UK fans waited patiently to see if they'd be hearing more new music from the band's upcoming seventh album The Car

So what did Arctic Monkeys play at Reading Festival and did they debut another new song?

Find out what Alex Turner and co played in their headline Reading 2022 set here.

Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys performs live on stage at Reading Festival day two on August 27, 2022. Picture: Simone Joyner/Getty Images

Arctic Monkeys are goated pic.twitter.com/RaTf4j8GrZ — Scott Bird (@Birdiex94x) August 27, 2022

Unsurprisingly, Arctic Monkeys treated fans to some of the biggest bangers of their career, including Do I Wanna Know? Brianstorm, Teddy Picker, 505, I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor and R U Mine?

The Reading crowd also got a chance to hear a track from the band's forthcoming album in the shape of I Ain't Quite Where I Think I Am, which is taken from The Car, due in October. The song was given its live debut on Tuesday at Zürich Openair Festival.

Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys at Reading Festival, 27th August 2022. Picture: Simone Joyner/Getty Images

Despite forming 20 years ago and forever switching out their sound, our appetite for Arctic Monkeys remains as strong as ever. Here's to the next 20 years of Alex, Matt, Nick and Jamie!

Arctic Monkeys live at Reading Festival, 27th August 2022. Picture: Simone Joyner/Getty Images

Arctic Monkeys' Reading 2022 setlist on 27th August 2022:

Do I Wanna Know

Brianstorm

Snap Out Of It

Crying Lightning

Teddy Picker

That's Where You're Wrong

Potion Approaching

The View From The Afternoon

Cornerstone

Pretty Visitors

Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino

Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?

I Ain't Quite Where I Think I Am

Do Me A Favour

From The Ritz To The Rubble

I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor

Knee Socks

505

Encore

One Point Perspective

Arabella

R U Mine?

Alex Turner onstage with Arctic Monkeys at Reading Festival, 27th August 2022. Picture: Simone Joyner/Getty Images

arctic monkeys the love of my life pic.twitter.com/6wXG1KKQyJ — em (@stellaeperditae) August 27, 2022

Arctic Monkeys play a headline set at Leeds Festival at Bramham Park on Sunday 28th August.

Arctic Monkeys' The Car album artwork. Picture: Press/Matt Helders

The Car is set for release on 21st October 2022.

