Arctic Monkeys announce new album The Car

Arctic Monkeys 2022. Picture: Zackery Michael/Press

The band's seventh studio LP will arrive in October.

Arctic Monkeys have announced details of their forthcoming seventh album.

Titled The Car, the album will be released on Friday 21st October and features ten new songs written by Alex Turner, produced by James Ford and recorded at Butley Priory, Suffolk, RAK Studios, London and La Frette, Paris.

"On this record, sci-fi is off the table. We are back to earth”, told Martin Compston in a new interview with The Big Issue.

"I think we’ve got closer to a better version of a more dynamic overall sound with this record,” he went on. “The strings on this record come in and out of focus and that was a deliberate move and hopefully everything has its own space. There’s time the band comes to the front and then the strings come to the front.”

The tracklisting has also been revealed:

Arctic Monkeys - The Car track listing:

There’d Better Be A Mirrorball I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am Sculptures Of Anything Goes Jet Skis On The Moat Body Paint The Car Big Ideas Hello You Mr Schwartz Perfect Sense

The deluxe LP will be available on limited grey vinyl via the band's official store, while an exclusive, custard coloured LP will be available at independent record shops and HMV stores. The Car will also be available on standard LP, CD, cassette and digitally.

Last night (23rd August), Arctic Monkeys debuted the new track I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am during their headline set at Zürich Openair Festival in Switzerland.

The Sheffied rockers headline Rock En Seine festival in Paris on Thursday (25th August), before topping the bill at Reading Festival on Saturday (27th August) and Leeds Festival on Sunday (28th August).