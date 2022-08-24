Here's where the photo on the cover of Arctic Monkeys' new album was taken
The Sheffield rockers have announced the details of their seventh studio album, The Car, which features car on a rooftop, but where was the photo taken?
This week saw Arctic Monkeys share the details of their seventh studio album, which is set for release on 21st October 2022.
The 10-song tracklist includes titles such as There’d Better Be A Mirrorball, Hello You and I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am, which the band debuted at Zurich Openair festival last night (23rd August).
The artwork, which features a photo taken by drummer Matt Helders, sees a vintage white car parked alone on the top floor of a car park.
Naturally, fans have been searching for the location of the rooftop, with many assuming it was taken in LA, while others thought it may have been closer to home.
So where was the photo for Arctic Monkeys latest artwork taken? Find out below...
Where was Arctic Monkeys' The Car album cover photo taken?
As confirmed by eagle-eyed Arctic Monkeys fans on reddit, the location of the artwork for The Car is West 7th St & S Broadway Los Angeles, CA 90014, USA.
We couldn't just take their word for it, however, and decided to take a look on Google Maps ourselves to nail the angle Helders would have taken the photo from.
The car park pictured has a distinctive shape to it as well as a red balcony on its roof, which can be seen in the artwork.
The building, which has a various establishments on its ground floor, is also situated next to a hotel called Yorkshire Apartments, which you can see on the right hand side of the photo above. Pretty big coincidence right?
As for where Helders took his image from, after doing some more detective work it's highly likely that the drummer took the snap from a luxury block such as Sentral DTLA at 755 S. Spring, which offers "resort style living in the heart of Los Angeles".
While we can conclude the photo was taken at the location in question, there's still a lot of discussion surrounding the make and model of the car pictured.
Most can agree that the vehicle is over 30 years old, but guesses on its make and model range from everything from a 1980 Ford Falcon to a 1992 Nissan Laurel.
We don't know whether Helders just stumbled across the car while he was taking in the sights of LA or if the image was curated, but one thing we do know is he took it on a Leica M6 camera using Kodak Portra 400 35 mm film, as detailed on his Instagram.
See Arctic Monkeys' The Car tracklisting:
- There’d Better Be A Mirrorball
- I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am
- Sculptures Of Anything Goes
- Jet Skis On The Moat
- Body Paint
- The Car
- Big Ideas
- Hello You
- Mr Schwartz
- Perfect Sense
