Arctic Monkeys with their seventh studio album The Car inset. Picture: 1. Zackery Michael 2. Press/Matt Helders

The Sheffield rockers have announced the details of their seventh studio album, The Car, which features car on a rooftop, but where was the photo taken?

This week saw Arctic Monkeys share the details of their seventh studio album, which is set for release on 21st October 2022.

The 10-song tracklist includes titles such as There’d Better Be A Mirrorball, Hello You and I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am, which the band debuted at Zurich Openair festival last night (23rd August).

The artwork, which features a photo taken by drummer Matt Helders, sees a vintage white car parked alone on the top floor of a car park.

Naturally, fans have been searching for the location of the rooftop, with many assuming it was taken in LA, while others thought it may have been closer to home.

So where was the photo for Arctic Monkeys latest artwork taken? Find out below...

The new album from Arctic Monkeys, ‘The Car’ is out 21st October. Pre-order now https://t.co/QWACEVpsAr pic.twitter.com/rImMFpEL0b — Arctic Monkeys (@ArcticMonkeys) August 24, 2022

Where was Arctic Monkeys' The Car album cover photo taken?

As confirmed by eagle-eyed Arctic Monkeys fans on reddit, the location of the artwork for The Car is West 7th St & S Broadway Los Angeles, CA 90014, USA.

We couldn't just take their word for it, however, and decided to take a look on Google Maps ourselves to nail the angle Helders would have taken the photo from.

The car park pictured has a distinctive shape to it as well as a red balcony on its roof, which can be seen in the artwork.

An image of the carpark on W 7th St & S Broadway in Los Angeles. Picture: Google Maps

The building, which has a various establishments on its ground floor, is also situated next to a hotel called Yorkshire Apartments, which you can see on the right hand side of the photo above. Pretty big coincidence right?

An aerial image of West 7th Street and South Broadway in Los Angeles. Picture: Google Maps

As for where Helders took his image from, after doing some more detective work it's highly likely that the drummer took the snap from a luxury block such as Sentral DTLA at 755 S. Spring, which offers "resort style living in the heart of Los Angeles".

A view from where Arctic Monkeys The Car artwork was taken. Picture: Google Earth

While we can conclude the photo was taken at the location in question, there's still a lot of discussion surrounding the make and model of the car pictured.

Most can agree that the vehicle is over 30 years old, but guesses on its make and model range from everything from a 1980 Ford Falcon to a 1992 Nissan Laurel.

We don't know whether Helders just stumbled across the car while he was taking in the sights of LA or if the image was curated, but one thing we do know is he took it on a Leica M6 camera using Kodak Portra 400 35 mm film, as detailed on his Instagram.

Arctic Monkeys' The Car album artwork. Picture: Press/Matt Helders

See Arctic Monkeys' The Car tracklisting:

There’d Better Be A Mirrorball I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am Sculptures Of Anything Goes Jet Skis On The Moat Body Paint The Car Big Ideas Hello You Mr Schwartz Perfect Sense

