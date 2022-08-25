Arctic Monkeys play latest track, an oldie and a rarity at Rock en Seine 2022

By Jenny Mensah

Arctic Monkeys played a headline set at the festival in Paris on Thursday 25th August. Here's what was on the setlist.

Arctic Monkeys have made the next stop on their impressive European tour dates, this time landing in Paris, France for a headline set at Rock en Seine Festival.

After showcasing the first of their new material in the form of I Ain't Quite Where I Am at Zurich's Openair fest, French fans waited patiently to see if they'd be hearing more new music from the band's upcoming seventh album The Car

So what did Arctic Monkeys play at Rock en Seine on Thursday 25th August and were there any surprises on the setlist?

Arctic Monkeys continue there 2022 live dates. Picture: ANP / Alamy Stock Photo

Alex Turner and co played an epic era and genre-defying 21-song set, which included the likes of Do I Wanna Know?, Brianstorm, The View From The Afternoon, Cornerstone, 505, I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor and of course R U Mine?

They also gave new song, I Ain't Quite Where I Am, another outing, giving fans another chance to listen to the funk-laden, groove-filled track.

Watch our extended clip of the live performance of the song above.

Treating their most loyal fans, Arctic Monkeys also played Suck It And See deep-cut That's Where You're Wrong and gave their much-loved Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not album track, From The Ritz to The Rubble, its tour debut.

From The Ritz To The Rubble! AM was weer een feest! #ArcticMonkeys #Rockenseine pic.twitter.com/wwRu2aiezw — Jasper Leijdens | ꓘINK 📻 (@JasperLeijdens) August 25, 2022

Returning for an encore with Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino track, One Point Perspective, the band brought their set to a thunderous crescendo with the AM classics Arabella and R U Mine?

Get the full setlist below.

Arctic Monkeys' setlist at Rock en Seine on 25th August 2022:

Do I Wanna Know? Brianstorm Snap Out of It Crying Lightning Teddy Picker That's Where You're Wrong Potion Approaching The View From the Afternoon Cornerstone Pretty Visitors Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High? I Ain't Quite Where I Think I Am Do Me a Favour From the Ritz to the Rubble (Tour debut) I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor Knee Socks (w/ alternate ending) 505

Encore:

19. One Point Perspective

20. Arabella

R U Mine?

Arctic Monkeys continue their live dates with headline sets at Reading and Leeds this weekend.

