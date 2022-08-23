Watch Arctic Monkeys debut new song at Zürich Openair Festival: Full setlist

23 August 2022, 23:02 | Updated: 23 August 2022, 23:12

Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner in 2022
Arctic Monkeys have finally debuted new material. Picture: ANP / Alamy Stock Photo

By Jenny Mensah

Alex Turner and co have shared the first slice of new material since 2018's Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino with a track named I Ain't Quite Where I Think I Am.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Arctic Monkeys have debuted a new track.

The Sheffield rockers played a headline set at Zürich Openair Festival in Switzerland on Tuesday 23rd August, where they displayed their first new material since 2018's Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino.

Watch them perform the single, which is thought to be titled I Ain't Quite Where I Think I Am, here:

Watch more snippets of the brand new track below:

It's unclear if the track is the lead single from the band's much-anticipated seventh album, but it's fair to assume it comes from the soon-to-be unveiled studio effort.

Alex Turner, Matt Helders, Jamie Cook and Nick O'Malley played a 20-song set of favourites, including tracks from across all of their previous albums, ending on the live AM favourite R U Mine?

Check out their full setlist from the gig below.

Arctic Monkeys Openair setlist on 23 August 2022:

  1. Do I Wanna Know?
  2. Brianstorm
  3. Snap Out of It
  4. Potion Approaching
  5. Crying Lightning
  6. Teddy Picker
  7. The View From the Afternoon
  8. One Point Perspective
  9. Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair
  10. Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino
  11. Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?
  12. I Ain't Quite Where I Think I Am (New song, live debut)
  13. Do Me a Favour
  14. That's Where You're Wrong
  15. I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor
  16. Knee Socks
  17. 505

Encore:

18. Cornerstone

19. Arabella

20. R U Mine?

Arctic Monkeys continue their headline dates with a gig at Rock en Seine in Paris on Thursday 25th August and headline sets at Reading and Leeds Festival this weekend.

