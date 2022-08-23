Watch Arctic Monkeys debut new song at Zürich Openair Festival: Full setlist
23 August 2022, 23:02 | Updated: 23 August 2022, 23:12
Alex Turner and co have shared the first slice of new material since 2018's Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino with a track named I Ain't Quite Where I Think I Am.
Listen to this article
Arctic Monkeys have debuted a new track.
The Sheffield rockers played a headline set at Zürich Openair Festival in Switzerland on Tuesday 23rd August, where they displayed their first new material since 2018's Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino.
Watch them perform the single, which is thought to be titled I Ain't Quite Where I Think I Am, here:
NEW ARCTIC MONKEYS SONG ALERT NEW FUCKING SONG IM SOBBING pic.twitter.com/91vPZFaxji— ž🪩 (@moonssidebo0b) August 23, 2022
READ MORE: Where are Arctic Monkeys playing next? Get their full 2022-23 dates
Watch more snippets of the brand new track below:
😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/nwfVEJEjXX— Arctic Monkeys Japan (@ArcticMonkeysJP) August 23, 2022
It's unclear if the track is the lead single from the band's much-anticipated seventh album, but it's fair to assume it comes from the soon-to-be unveiled studio effort.
Alex Turner, Matt Helders, Jamie Cook and Nick O'Malley played a 20-song set of favourites, including tracks from across all of their previous albums, ending on the live AM favourite R U Mine?
Check out their full setlist from the gig below.
Arctic Monkeys Openair setlist on 23 August 2022:
- Do I Wanna Know?
- Brianstorm
- Snap Out of It
- Potion Approaching
- Crying Lightning
- Teddy Picker
- The View From the Afternoon
- One Point Perspective
- Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair
- Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino
- Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?
- I Ain't Quite Where I Think I Am (New song, live debut)
- Do Me a Favour
- That's Where You're Wrong
- I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor
- Knee Socks
- 505
Encore:
18. Cornerstone
19. Arabella
20. R U Mine?
Arctic Monkeys continue their headline dates with a gig at Rock en Seine in Paris on Thursday 25th August and headline sets at Reading and Leeds Festival this weekend.
READ MORE: Where are Arctic Monkeys playing next? Get their full 2022-23 dates