Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner spotted with Julian Casablancas after Strokes gig in Paris

The frontman of the Sheffield band and the Strokes frontman were snapped together by a fan after the NYC band's Lollapalooza Paris set.

Alex Turner and Julian Casablancas were spotted hanging out together this weekend.

The Arctic Monkeys frontman was photographed with The Strokes' lead singer after their headline set at Lollapalooza Paris 2019.

See a photo of the pair, which was shared by a Japanese Arctic Monkeys' fan account.

Alex and Julian Casablancas !!!!!!

”I took this picture and alex turner gave me a hug I do not even know why” (cr: BasicLuna) pic.twitter.com/vmr8cupfxQ — Arctic Monkeys Japan (@ArcticMonkeysJP) July 22, 2019

Alex Turner is a self-confessed fan of The Strokes, even choosing to namecheck the band in Star Treatment - the first song of their sixth studio album Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino.

Speaking to Radio X's John Kennedy earlier this year about his lyrics 'I just wanted to be one of The Strokes', Turner explained: “The arrival of The Strokes changed what music I was listening to, what shoes I was wearing. I grew my hair out and borrowed my mum’s blazer."

The Four out of Five frontman added: "I was a huge fan. That line seemed to encapsulate this idea that a period of time went by in a flash.”



Last year, Turner and co even covered the band's Is this It track in their hometown of New York at Forest Hills Stadium.

Referencing the venue's early connection with the US Open, their newly shaved frontman Alex Turner said: “We wanted to do a New York special for you and since we couldn’t think of any tennis songs…”

Watch the moment here:

