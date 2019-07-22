VIDEO: Why Arctic Monkeys owe their sound to QOTSA's Josh Homme...

22 July 2019, 15:39

Watch as Radio X's Gordon Smart explains the link between Alex Turner and co and the Queen of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme.

Arctic Monkeys have proved they're not content to stay still, developing their sound over six epic albums which all give us something very different.

Alex Turner and co arguably wrote and recorded one of the most important indie albums of the noughties - with Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not winning a Mercury Prize for their efforts.

However, they're a far cry from the spotty kids who talked about going out on the pull in Sheffield or the dark side of life outside their band rehearsal rooms in Neepsend.

Arctic Monkeys Alex Turner and Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme
Arctic Monkeys Alex Turner and Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme. Picture: Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Images & Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Yorkshire rockers have taken their sound all the way from Sheffield to LA via the desert, and they have a very significant person to thank for that; Queens of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme.

Watch our video above, which is part of our X:Plained series, to find out - courtesy of Radio X's Gordon Smart - Homme was so key to the band's changing sound.

READ MORE: Is Arctic Monkeys' When The Sun Goes Down their darkest track?

READ MORE: Pete Doherty “refused to listen to Arctic Monkeys” and "wouldn't want to be in a relationship with" Alex Turner

Take the ultimate Arctic Monkeys quiz here:

Arctic Monkeys Songs

Latest Arctic Monkeys News

See more Latest Arctic Monkeys News

Edwin E. "Buzz" Aldrin, Jr. saluting the US flag on the surface of the Moon during the Apollo 11 lunar mission.

10 musical connections with the 1969 Moon Landing

Lists

Arctic Monkeys

The opening lyrics to these famous bands' careers

Lists

A sea of arms at Live Aid, Wembley Stadium, 13 July 1985

The biggest rock gigs of all time

Lists

Arctic Monkeys bassist Nick O'Malley

VIDEOS: Are these Arctic Monkeys' best bass moments?

Arctic Monkeys live in 2018

QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Your Arctic Monkeys Lyrics?

Quizzes