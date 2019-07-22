VIDEO: Why Arctic Monkeys owe their sound to QOTSA's Josh Homme...

Watch as Radio X's Gordon Smart explains the link between Alex Turner and co and the Queen of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme.

Arctic Monkeys have proved they're not content to stay still, developing their sound over six epic albums which all give us something very different.

Alex Turner and co arguably wrote and recorded one of the most important indie albums of the noughties - with Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not winning a Mercury Prize for their efforts.

However, they're a far cry from the spotty kids who talked about going out on the pull in Sheffield or the dark side of life outside their band rehearsal rooms in Neepsend.

Arctic Monkeys Alex Turner and Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme. Picture: Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Images & Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Yorkshire rockers have taken their sound all the way from Sheffield to LA via the desert, and they have a very significant person to thank for that; Queens of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme.

Watch our video above, which is part of our X:Plained series, to find out - courtesy of Radio X's Gordon Smart - Homme was so key to the band's changing sound.

