VIDEO: Arctic Monkeys Cover The Strokes' Is This It In New York

Alex Turner and co paid tribute to the indie icons with a "New York special" in the city where they formed.

Arctic Monkeys covered The Strokes in New York.

The Sheffield rockers had played an set in the city's Forest Hills Stadium, when they returned for an encore.

Referencing the venue's early connection with the US Open, their newly shaved frontman Alex Turner said: “We wanted to do a New York special for you and since we couldn’t think of any tennis songs…”

The band then played Is This It by New York natives, The Strokes, instead.

Watch footage of the performance in footage shared on YouTube by lairygirl.



Alex Turner shocked fans this week when he debuted his newly shaved head on the Late Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The band also took the opportunity to debut their live performance of Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino album track, The Ultracheese.

Watch a clip of the moment here:

It's not the first time the Four out of Five singer has shocked fans, growing a goatee beard back in 2017, to very mixed reviews.

So strong was the reaction to his facial foliage, that some fans even decided to start a petition urging the rocker to shave it off.

He then went clean shaven as the band started kicked off their first run of live shows of the year, playing Los Angeles.

The change of look came a day after the band shared the visuals for their sixth album's title track Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino.

Watch it here:

Find out the meaning behind Arctic Monkeys' Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino album: