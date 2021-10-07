Win a Fender Jazzmaster guitar signed by Sam Fender

Radio X is giving you the chance to get your hands on a brand new Fender Player Jazzmaster PF-3 signed by the musician as his new album is released.

Sam Fender with the signed Fender Jazzmaster guitar that you could win and help raise money for Global's Make Some Noise. Picture: Radio X

Sam Fender is back with his long-awaited second album Seventeen Going Under, and he graciously swung by the Radio X studios to give Johnny Vaughan the inside story on the new material (and a few Sopranos impressions as you can see from the video).

While Sam was here, he signed a beautiful Fender Jazzmaster guitar for our charity, Global’s Make Some Noise and it could be yours!

Enjoy the Classic Jazzmaster design and styling, tweaked for modern playability needs. This Fender Player Jazzmaster PF-3 series guitar is a versatile and stylish guitar.

It's Sam's preferred guitar and told us he likes it for the "warm sound" it brings to his songs.

Sam Fender signing a Fender! This fantastic piece of rock memorabilia could be yours! Picture: Radio X

For your chance to win this beautiful guitar, text the word SAM to 83936. Entries close at 16:00 on 15 October 2021. Keep your phone handy, we could be calling you!

Thanks to Gibson Gives, Gibson’s charitable foundation.

Gibson Gives. Picture: Gibson

About Gibson Gives

For over 127 years, Gibson has been shaping sound across generations and genres through their guitars. Gibson, and its charitable arm Gibson Gives believe in the power of music, and that getting instruments into the hands of those with a desire to make music is a truly life-changing event. Gibson Gives is changing lives…one guitar at a time. For more information, visit: www.gibsongives.org.

Global's Make Some Noise 2021. Picture: Global

Global’s Make Some Noise is Radio X’s very own charity, raising money to help improve the lives of disadvantaged people across the UK. We believe everyone deserves to feel safe, feel well, feel included and feel prepared. That’s why we work across four key areas: providing shelter and safety, supporting physical and mental health, preventing isolation and improving life skills.

