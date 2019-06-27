VIDEO: We meet one of our Glastonbury flag-bearers Connor, who'll wave Dom's head

This week, we introduced the first of our Glastobury flag-bearers, who has the honour of waving a flag around with Dominic Byrne's head on it.

Last week, the team revealed their plans to give out several Radio X Glastonbury flags to some of our most devoted listeners headed to the festival.

Since then, we've made contact with a lucky fan who had the honour of waving a huge flag with Dom's massive bald head on it.

Watch him introduce himself and his mates in our video above.

Connor talks to The Chris Moyles Show live from Glastonbury Festival. Picture: Radio X

He's not only delighted with the flag, but he's pretty chuffed to have pitched his tent in one of the best spots in Glastonbury; overlooking the Pyramid Stage.

If that wasn't enough excitement for one day, Connor also shared his Instagram handle with Chris Moyles... who may or may not have made his notifications explode by getting all of YOU to follow him!

Watch Dom testing his flag out in London's Leicester Square:

