VIDEO: The Chris Moyles Show tests out Dom's flag ahead of Glastonbury Festival 2019

Glastonbury Festival is almost upon us, and we've tested out our Chris Moyles Show flags ahead of our listener challenge.

It's almost time for the biggest weekend in the musical calendar; Glastonbury Festival.

Pippa is headed down to the Somerset festival - where Stormzy, The Killers and The Cure will headline the Pyramid Stage - and she's taken Toby with her for his first Glastonbury Festival ever.

Chris and Dom will be stuck back at Radio X HQ, but they've come up with an ingenious way to become part of the fun... by sticking themselves onto massive flags of course.

Watch our video above to see Dom test his fetching flag in London's Leicester Square.

They've had a bunch of the signs made especially for listeners to hold at the festival and told them to meet for Liam Gallagher's set on Saturday night at the Pyramid Stage in the hopes of being captured on the big screen.

Will the festival flag bearers find each other at Worthy Farm? Will they be seen on the big screen? Only time will tell.

