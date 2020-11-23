Tim Minchin talks his Apart Together album on The Chris Moyles Show

23 November 2020, 16:10

The comedian, composer, actor and songwriter has caught up with Chris Moyles about his first studio album Apart Together.

Tim Minchin appeared on The Chris Moyles Show today (23 November) to talk about his new album Apart Together.

Though the record wasn't written in or about lockdown, it coincidentally deals with themes of distance and missing your loved ones.

The composer, director, actor, songwriter and comedian talked about his long and varied career, but still had time to name his elephant after Chris and admire Dom's well trimmed bush!

Watch Tim talk about his new record in our video.

Apart together is out now.

Listen to the album here:

READ MORE: Tim Minchin play the keyboard perfectly why chatting to Chris Moyles

Listen to the latest podcast from The Chris Moyles Show:

