We all need Pippa's meditation tapes in our lives

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, Chris imagined what it would be like if Pippa released her own relaxing meditation tapes.

Only thing is, it sounded a lot less like Pippa and a lot more like her alter ego Kev. Remember him?

Watch our video above and prepare to get REALLY relaxed.

Chris Moyles imagines Pippa's meditation tapes on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

