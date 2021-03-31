We all need Pippa's meditation tapes in our lives

31 March 2021, 18:12

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, Chris imagined what it would be like if Pippa released her own relaxing meditation tapes.

Only thing is, it sounded a lot less like Pippa and a lot more like her alter ego Kev. Remember him?

Watch our video above and prepare to get REALLY relaxed.

WATCH: The Top 5 Chris Moyles Show junket moments

Chris Moyles imagines Pippa's meditation tapes on The Chris Moyles Show
Chris Moyles imagines Pippa's meditation tapes on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

