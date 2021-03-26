WATCH: The Top 5 Chris Moyles Show Junket Moments

SO many awkward, weird and hilarious moments from those movie junkets - includes Dom's wig and Salma Hayek!

One of the jobs of being a movie star is the junket: a conveyor belt of reporters and presenters all asking you about your latest film.

The Chris Moyles Show likes to spice things up a bit by throwing a few curveballs at those A-listers. So here are five of our favourite Movie Junket Moments, from James McAvoy sniffing McCoys to Matt Parkes-Smith being schooled on how to do an Arnold Schwarzenegger impersonation by... Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Also you can witness Pippa's first ever junket with The Rock and Kevin Hart, plus the unforgettable moment that Dominic Byrne revealed that he'd been wearing a wig all along to Salma Hayek!

