WATCH: The Top 5 Chris Moyles Show Junket Moments

26 March 2021, 16:35 | Updated: 26 March 2021, 16:36

SO many awkward, weird and hilarious moments from those movie junkets - includes Dom's wig and Salma Hayek!

One of the jobs of being a movie star is the junket: a conveyor belt of reporters and presenters all asking you about your latest film.

The Chris Moyles Show likes to spice things up a bit by throwing a few curveballs at those A-listers. So here are five of our favourite Movie Junket Moments, from James McAvoy sniffing McCoys to Matt Parkes-Smith being schooled on how to do an Arnold Schwarzenegger impersonation by... Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Also you can witness Pippa's first ever junket with The Rock and Kevin Hart, plus the unforgettable moment that Dominic Byrne revealed that he'd been wearing a wig all along to Salma Hayek!

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Chris Moyles reacts to the breakfast disaster

Chris Moyles reacts to breakfast-gate

Chris Moyles rants about the boiling hot studio

Chris Moyles is boiling up in the studio

Chris Moyles hates his new nickname

Chris Moyles absolutely hates his new nickname

Shane Richie and his wife on The Chris Moyles Show

Shane Richie's wife Christie is a BIG fan of Chris Moyles

Things get exciting on The Chris Moyles Shows 20 seconds to £20k

Things got exciting for today's 20 seconds to 20k caller!

Latest On Radio X

James Hetfield falls through the stage

WATCH: The most notorious onstage mishaps

Features

Long Songs

QUIZ: Which of these classic songs is the longest?

Quizzes

Biffy Clyro in 2020

Biffy Clyro working on "sister" album to A Celebration Of Endings

Biffy Clyro

Mike Skinner of The Streets in 2021

The Streets to play week of gigs to mark end of lockdown

News

DMA'S and Foals - two acts playing the Sounds Of The City series

Sounds Of The City reschedule Leeds and Manchester shows

Festivals 2021

Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher and Snow Patrol to headline Isle Of Wight festival 2021

Isle of Wight Festival 2021