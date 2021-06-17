Pippa learns how to argue with Toby on The Chris Moyles Show

Pippa wants to make a bit of space in the flat she shares with Toby Tarrant, but she's struggling to ask him to get rid of a few of his items.

Pippa absolutely loves living with Toby Tarrant, but she admitted that she'd love him to get rid of a few bits so that they could make space for an air conditioning unit.

Unfortunately, Pippa isn't the best when it comes to stating her case... which is where Dom and Chris enter.

Watch The Chris Moyles Show's masterclass in persuasion in our video above.

Pippa learns to argue on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

