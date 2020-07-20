VIDEO: Pippa shares news of her engagement to Toby Tarrant on The Chris Moyles Show

The Chris Moyles Show kicked off with the amazing news that Pippa and Toby got engaged over the weekend!

This week, The Chris Moyles Show has kicked off with Pippa revealing the AMAZING news that she's got engaged to none other than Toby Tarrant.

The Chris Moyles Show producer gave Chris and the team the good news this morning, but she did try and give them a ew clues first.

Watch the moment she broke the news in our video above.

Remind yourself of the moment their budding romance began, when Pippa tattooed Toby's bum live on-air!

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast: