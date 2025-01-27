Chris Tarrant joins The Chris Moyles Show Pubcast 2025!

Chris Tarrant is the very special guest on this year's Pubcast! Picture: Radio X

Chris Moyles and the team return with the Pubcast... Just in time for the end of Dry January! Here's how you can get your hands on this year's download.

Radio and TV legend Chris Tarrant, father of Radio X’s own mid-morning presenter Toby Tarrant, will join The Chris Moyles Show for their annual Pubcast to raise funds for Radio X’s official charity, Global’s Make Some Noise.

The annual limited-edition podcast, recorded with Chris Moyles and his team over the course of an afternoon at the pub, will return for yet more mayhem with the ninth edition of the Pubcast launching on Monday 3rd February, just in time to reward Radio X listeners for completing Dry January!

Recorded on a chilly, winter afternoon, the team – made up of Chris Moyles, Dominic Byrne, Toby Tarrant, Pippa Taylor, James Robinson and Chris "Captain Crapbeard" Longman – settled down with some drinks in a local boozer to record the ninth edition of The Chris Moyles Show Pubcast. This year, one of Chris Moyles’s radio idols, the legendary Chris Tarrant, joined the shenanigans for one of the best Pubcasts ever!

Chris Moyles was joined by his radio hero, Chris Tarrant for this year's Pubcast! Picture: Radio X

There is also a surprise FaceTime from singer and actor Keith Duffy, who follows up on a sinister story floating around the internet involving Chris Moyles, to see if he can finally put the rumour to bed. Plus, the team share more jaw-dropping stories, and deliver a few more surprises in the process.

To access the podcast, listeners can make a voluntary donation via text message, with all money raised going to Radio X’s charity Global’s Make Some Noise, which is changing lives across the UK by funding vital projects delivered by small charities - tackling issues such as mental health, poverty and homelessness. To date, The Chris Moyles Show Pubcast has raised over £1m for Global’s Make Some Noise.

The Chris Moyles Show Pubcast has raised over £1 million for Radio X's charity, Global's Make Some Noise. Picture: Radio X

So, whether you’re rewarding yourself for a Dry January well done or just need something to get you through the dreary month of February – grab yourself a beer, glass of wine or a cuppa, put your feet up, and enjoy the bedlam of the latest Chris Moyles Show Pubcast!

The Chris Moyles Show Pubcast 2025 is available to download from Monday 3rd February. Stay tuned to Radio X and RadioX.co.uk for full details.

Make Some Noise logo 2021. Picture: Global's Make Some Noise

On the Pubcast’s release, Matt Deverson, Managing Editor for Radio X, said: “Out of the Radio X studio and into a local pub, the energy that Chris and the team bring to each Pubcast gets better and better each year. Throwing the legendary Chris Tarrant into the mix this year, the chaos we’ve captured has turned out to be the best edition of the Pubcast yet, which our listeners will love, and all in aid of an excellent cause as well.”

Suzanne Ryder Richardson, Director of Global Goodness, Global’s Make Some Noise, added: “It’s fantastic to see Chris Moyles and the team return with an amazing ninth Pubcast, raising money for Global’s Make Some Noise. Every donation given for the Pubcast will help change lives in communities across the UK, funding vital projects so that nobody is left facing life’s toughest challenges alone.”