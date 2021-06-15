Chris and the team learn a bit of French

Chris and the team speak French on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

By Radio X

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, we gave away a holiday to France. So naturally, Chris and the team had a go at some of their best French, with some impressing more than others!

Unfortunately for Matt, he's never had a French lesson in his life. Not even at primary school... and somehow he managed to be marginally better than Sam!

Watch Chris and co and pull off their best of the language... with varied results!

