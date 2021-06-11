Chris calls up one of our best competition winners ever

By Radio X

The Chris Moyles Show had a giveaway this week and when Chris called Jenny to let her know that she'd won, she was absolutely delighted.

Anyone who's a fan of The Chris Moyles Show knows that he absolutely loves a grateful competition winner.

So when he called up Jenny and the phone rang for ages, he wasn't holding out much hope. However, when she finally picked up, she couldn't believe who she was speaking to.

Watch the moment she realise that she's been called by Chris Moyles and has just won a £2,500 and a huge TV ahead of England's first Euro 2020 match.

Enjoy the match on Sunday, Jenny! Legend!

READ MORE: Chris Moyles gave his Valentine's Day competition winners the best choice ever

Listen to the latest podcast from The Chris Moyles Show:

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.