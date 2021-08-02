The Chris Moyles Show asks the important questions in life
2 August 2021, 17:40
We've kicked off the week as we mean to go on. Never let it be be said that The Chris Moyles Show isn't high-brow!
This week, The Chris Moyles Show kicked off with less than a bang... and more of a trump as Chris and the team discussed whether they'd ever soiled themselves.
Dom admits he was once close, but Pippa has a few theories... all based on research, of course!
Watch our video above to find out more, but perhaps not while you're eating.
READ MORE: Chris catches a caller on the toilet!
Listen to the latest podcast from The Chris Moyles Show:
Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.