WATCH: Chris Moyles catches a caller in the toilet!

This week Chris Moyles called a listener while they were in a public loo and it only ended up being a leakage expert!

Throughout this week The Chris Moyles Show has been giving away their fetching looking face masks.

The ever-popular face coverings have been going like hot cakes at Radio X HQ, and it seems to be no different when it comes to our listeners.

Unfortunately for one lucky listener who sent in a text, he got a call back when he happened to be doing something very private... in a public loo and a VERY public broadcast!

Luckily our lovely listener Nathan was a Leakage Technician by trade, so he took it all in his stride!

Watch Chris absolutely losing it to a listeners lockdown text:

