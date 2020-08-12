WATCH: Chris Moyles catches a caller in the toilet!

12 August 2020, 17:00 | Updated: 12 August 2020, 17:01

This week Chris Moyles called a listener while they were in a public loo and it only ended up being a leakage expert!

Throughout this week The Chris Moyles Show has been giving away their fetching looking face masks.

The ever-popular face coverings have been going like hot cakes at Radio X HQ, and it seems to be no different when it comes to our listeners.

Unfortunately for one lucky listener who sent in a text, he got a call back when he happened to be doing something very private... in a public loo and a VERY public broadcast!

Luckily our lovely listener Nathan was a Leakage Technician by trade, so he took it all in his stride!

Watch Chris absolutely losing it to a listeners lockdown text:

Listen to the latest podcast from The Chris Moyles Show:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Chris Moyles made the weirdest videos ever

WATCH: Chris Moyles made the weirdest videos!

Dom totally messed up our competition This Morning

WATCH: Dom totally ruins The Chris Moyles Show competition

Harry Shearer on The Chris Moyles Show

WATCH: Harry Shearer speaks to The Chris Moyles Show

Chris Moyles reacts to Ross Kemp's wasp sting video

WATCH: Chris Moyles reacts to Ross Kemp's crazy wasp sting video
Pippa just keeps giving away The Chris Moyles Show's face masks

The Chris Moyles Show got face masks made, but Pippa just can't say no!

Latest On Radio X

David Bowie and Mick Jagger in the Dancing In The Street video

How David Bowie and Mick Jagger came to make the Dancing In The Street video

David Bowie

Phil Collins' In The Air Tonight sales see a spike after viral video

Sales of Phil Collins' In The Air Tonight spike after viral reaction video

Music News

Sam Fender plays his first night at the At Virgin Money Unity Arena on Tuesday 11 August

Sam Fender shares hopes for live music as he opens Virgin Money Unity Arena: "It will come back"

Sam Fender

Unknown Pleasures face mask

The best music-themed face masks

Features

Lewis Capaldi performs at The SSE Arena Wembley, London

Lewis Capaldi on not releasing new music in 2020: "People have suffered enough"

Music News

Sam Fender Performs At Virgin Money Unity Arena on Tuesday 11 August 2020

Sam Fender debuts new music at the Virgin Money Unity Arena, the UK's first socially distanced venue

Sam Fender