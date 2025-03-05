Liam Gallagher 'clears up' Oasis reunion band line-up: "Here we have it"

Liam Gallagher has discussed the possible Oasis reunion line-up. Picture: Simon Emmett, Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Oasis frontman has shared a joke on X amid speculation on who will join him and his brother Noel on stage this year.

Liam Gallagher has joked about who will be in the Oasis line-up when they play reunion dates this year.

Last summer saw the Gallagher brothers bury the hatchet and announce their extensive Oasis Live '25, but it's still unconfirmed who will be joining them on stage.

With the Britpop legends experienced several line-up changes throughout the years, so naturally fans have speculated as to who could be accompanying Noel and Liam on their tour dates.

However, the frontman has taken to X to 'clear everything up' regarding the rumours, telling his followers they can expect the likes of Peppa Pig on drums, Bert and Ernie on lead guitar on bass and "finger bobs on keyboard".

Here we have it Peppa pig on drums Bert n Ernie on lead guitar n bass finger bobs on keyboard obv me n Rkid hope that clears everything up can’t wait to see you all who’s says RnR is dead LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 5, 2025

Naturally his fans saw the funny side, with one asking: "Can we get Kermit?"

Can we get Kermit? — Archie (@Archie21867494) March 5, 2025

Some Might Say that founding member and original guitarist Bonehead would be a shoo-in for the live dates, given his history with the band and the fact he often joins Liam around the world on his solo dates.

The musician - whose real name is Paul Arthurs - has also previously told Radio X that he'd have his plectrums ready if he got the call.

"Never say never, I would say," the musician said back in 2024 when asked if he believes Oasis would ever reunite. "Realistically? I don't know. Liam's got his solo career. As has Noel. I don't know, you're asking the wrong person. But I'd love to see it."

Asked if he would be part of the line-up himself, the star added: "See that bag under there? Plectrums in there. I'm ready, got me dancing shoes."

Bonehead on whether he'd take part in an Oasis reunion

Despite this, the Liam has denied reports that himself, Bonehead and Noel met up for secret talks in a London hotel last week, telling his fans it was "FAKE NEWS".

FAKE NEWS — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 28, 2025

It's not the only teasing recently to come from Liam Gallagher about the nature of the reunion shows, however, with the Manchester rocker also discussing the possible length of their sets.

When a fan wrote to Liam on X: "Liam some people believe Oasis gigs will last only one hour, tell em you were joking," the Supersonic singer replied: "Just under 59 mins 59 secs".

Just under 59 mins 59 secs — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 24, 2025

Liam has also answered questions about the the setlist, telling fans they can probably expect a one which looks something like those rumoured to have been 'leaked'.

When one fan took to the platform to ask if the setlist below was "official" he replied: "It’s not far off".

It’s not far off — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 7, 2025

See Oasis' Live '25 reunion dates:

July 2025

4th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th July - Manchester, Heaton Park - (SOLD OUT)

19th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th July - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th July - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th July - London, Wembley Stadium -(SOLD OUT)

August 2025

2nd August - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd August - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th August- Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th August- Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

25th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (SOLD OUT)

31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)

September 2025

1st September - East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)

6th September – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium (SOLD OUT)

7th September - Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th September – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros (SOLD OUT)

13th September - Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros (SOLD OUT)

27th September - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th September - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

October 2025

21st October - Goyang Stadium, Seoul, South Korea (SOLD OUT)

25th October - Tokyo Dome, Japan

26th October - Tokyo Dome, Japan

31st October - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne (SOLD OUT)

November 2025

1st November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne (SOLD OUT)

4th November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

7th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney (SOLD OUT)

8th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney (SOLD OUT)

15th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina (SOLD OUT)

16th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina (SOLD OUT)

19th November: Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile (SOLD OUT)

22nd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil (SOLD OUT)

23rd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil (SOLD OUT)

