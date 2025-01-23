Shaun Ryder responds to rumours Zak Starkey will rejoin Oasis for reunion tour

Zak Starkey, Shaun Ryder & Liam and Noel Gallagher. Picture: Dave Benett/Getty Images, Simon Emmett

By Jenny Mensah

The Happy Mondays and Black Grape frontman was asked the question while giving an update on his Mantra Of The Cosmos bandmate's leg injury.

Shaun Ryder has responded to the rumours that Zak Starkey could be set to join Oasis on their 2025 reunion dates.

2024 saw Liam and Noel Gallagher bury the hatchet and announced they'd be setting out on a mammoth tour, but it's yet to be confirmed who from the Britpop band's varied line-up over the years will be joining them on stage.

Starkey, who plays drums in Mantras Of The Cosmos, has featured in several bands, backing everyone from The Who to the Gallagher brothers.

Sadly the supergroup - made up of Starkey and Happy Mondays singer, alongside Bez and The Ride's Andy Bell - were forced to cancel a secret gig in London this week (21st January) due to the drummer suffering from a blood clot on his right leg.

Speaking to the Daily Star's Wired column about the seriousness of his condition, frontman Ryder said: "My nana had blood clots and she ended up with both legs took off. I’ve had me hip done and had to wear fucking tight stockings so I didn’t get blood clots, so I’m gonna get Zak some tight Mantra stockings."

Quizzed if he thought Starkey would be joining Oasis behind the drum kit for their epic dates this year, Ryder teased: "You gotta ask him that. We sort of know…"

Meanwhile, Shaun Ryder previously said it would be "f***ing great" to open for Oasis again.

Happy Mondays previously supported the band in 2000 during their Standing on the Shoulder of Giants Tour and the Madchester legend said he'd be more than happy to do another stint 25 years later if they were asked.

Quizzed about the band's long-awaited reunion, the Black Grape singer told Steve Holden on LBC News: "Yeah it’s great, I’m absolutely made-up. I mean, the mad thing is, right, my two youngest girls who were like one and two when [they] split up, I mean them and all the mates, they all want tickets.

"They all want to go, because they think Liam and Noel are... what do you call it, DILFS. That's what they call him."

Asked if he would open for the band again if asked, the Step On star replied: "Well, yeah, of course! It would be f***ing great for me!"

Sadly, Richard Ashcroft and Cast have since been confirmed for the special guest slots, but with Noel Gallagher recently contributing to Mantra Of The Cosmos single Domino Bones (Gets Dangerous), it's highly likely that Ryder and co will be among some of the star-studded guests at their Manchester shows.

Watch the band perform the single live at The Cavern Club this month below:

Domino Bones (Gets Dangerous) - Mantra of the Cosmos - The Cavern Club - 19 January 2025

