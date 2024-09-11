Could Oasis return to Knebworth in 2026?

Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher are rumoured to be considering Knebworth gigs. Picture: Simon Emmett, Mick Hutson/Redfern/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

According to reports, the Gallagher brothers are rumoured to be eyeing up a return to the site of their iconic gigs in 1996.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Oasis could be looking at playing a return to Knebworth in 2026, according to reports.

Liam and Noel Gallagher previously announced the Oasis reunion tour for 2025, and should the dates go off without a hitch, it's rumoured that they may consider reliving the era-defining shows, which saw them play to 250,000 fans over two nights at the Hertfordshire site in August 1996.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "A return to Knebworth sounds like a pipe dream but it’s now something that is being considered by Noel and Liam.

“They are fully committed to their comeback next year and want to see how they gel first before making this idea a reality.

“Noel and Liam know that going back to Knebworth would be iconic and given the massive demand for tickets to the reunion tour, they know it would sell."

2026 would also neatly mark the 30th anniversary of the original duo of gigs took places.

READ MORE:

If the Gallagher brothers did agree to play Knebworth shows, they'd have a chance to break Robbie Williams' audience record after his trio of sold-out gigs at the grounds in 2003.

"And naturally, the prospect of breaking Robbie’s record makes the idea even more appealing," added the insider.

“There is a love-hate relationship between the three of them, but Noel and Liam know it would be brilliant if they could take Robbie’s crown one last time."

Henry Lytton Cobbolde, who owns the stately home on the estate, Knebworth House, is all for the Britpop legends' returning and thinks it's what their fans want.

"That’s what the people want and they seem pretty good at doing what the people want," he said. "It would be a great way to have the best party of all parties.”

If the band did returned to the hallowed ground, it would only four years since Liam Gallagher played his own duo of shows there on the 3rd and 4th June 2022.

READ MORE:

Menwhile, Oasis fans are eagerly awaiting to hear if they've been successful in securing a chance to buy tickets to the Manchester band's two extra dates at Wembley Stadium.

The two dates, which are due to take place at the iconic venue on 27th and 28th September 2025, came after a "phenomenal demand" for tickets saw the band's run of shows in London, Manchester, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Dublin sell out on Saturday 31st August.

After sending out invitations to previously unsuccessful fans to enter a new ballot, Oasis have confirmed that successful applicants will receive an email from Oasismynet with their code no later than 9pm BST this Friday, 13th September with full details and timings for the upcoming sale.

Oasis: the road to the reunion

See Oasis' reunion dates for 2025:

JULY 2025:

4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th - Manchester, Heaton Park - ( SOLD OUT)

19th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th - London, Wembley Stadium -(SOLD OUT)

AUGUST 2025:

2nd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

SEPTEMBER 2025